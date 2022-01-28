Election 2022 Live Updates: Punjab Congress anxious about announcing CM face; Rajnath invokes Jinnah jibe in UP

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: In a turnaround from the Congress’s repeated assertion of “collective leadership” ahead of the Punjab elections, senior leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the party will go with a chief minister face in the polls. A decision would be taken soon after consulting party workers, he said. While both CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are the top contenders for the post, the state unit is worried that the declaration of CM candidate might add fuel to the fire of infighting in the party.
Continuing BJP’s efforts to reach out to farmers in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thusday said, “I do not know why Pakistan’s founder Jinnah’s name is often invoked during elections… in UP’s politics, Jinnah’s name should not be invoked. Instead, we should talk of kisan’s ganna (farmer’s sugarcane).”
Punjab
During his day-long visit to Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple, flanked by CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. His announcement that the Congress will soon declare its CM face has left the state unit concerned about dealing with the fallout of the announcement whenever it comes.
The BJP released its second list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections giving tickets to two sitting MLAs, who had recently quit the Congress and joined the party, and National Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman Vijay Sampla.
Uttar Pradesh
Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced its candidates on 59 seats in UP, fielding Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates Kuldeep Narayan against Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal, and Brijendra Pratap Singh against his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in Jaswantnagar.
The SP released its fourth list of 56 candidates for the Assembly polls. It has fielded four-time MLA Ramakant Yadav from Phoolpur Pawai seat in Azamgarh district which is currently held by his son and BJP MLA Arun Kumar Yadav.