Election 2022 Live Updates: Punjab Congress anxious about announcing CM face; Rajnath invokes Jinnah jibe in UP

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and former MP Ramakant Yadav during a press conference at the party office in Lucknow (ANI photo)

SP pits father of sitting BJP MLA in his seat, benches seniors for ex-BSP leaders

The Samajwadi Party (SP), which on Thursday released its fourth list of 56 candidates for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, has fielded four-time MLA Ramakant Yadav from Phoolpur Pawai seat in Azamgarh district which is currently held by his son and BJP MLA Arun Kumar Yadav.

Though the BJP has not declared its candidate for the seat, it is likely to retain Arun Kumar Yadav, thereby raising the possibility of a father-son clash.

Elected as an SP MP from Azamgarh in 1996, Ramakant Yadav had moved to the BSP as well as BJP, only to return to the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in 2019. His son Arun, a two-time MLA from Phoolpur Pawai, was also elected as an SP MLA in 2007. In 2017, he as a BJP candidate won the seat defeating BSP’s Abul Qais Azmi by 7,295 votes.

Punjab: BJP fields two Cong turncoats, SC body chief Sampla

In the party's Kolkata North organisational district, former BJP councillor Sunita Jhawar resigned from the post of vice-president of the committee within hours of being appointed to the post. The BJP on Thursday released its second list of 27 candidates for the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections giving tickets to two sitting MLAs, who had recently quit the Congress and joined the party, and National Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman Vijay Sampla.

With this, the party has released names for 61 of the 65 seats is contesting in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

