Friday, January 28, 2022
Election 2022 Live Updates: Punjab Congress anxious about announcing CM face; Rajnath invokes Jinnah jibe in UP

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Dehradun, Imphal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji |
Updated: January 28, 2022 8:39:54 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates:  In a turnaround from the Congress’s repeated assertion of “collective leadership” ahead of the Punjab elections, senior leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the party will go with a chief minister face in the polls. A decision would be taken soon after consulting party workers, he said. While both CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are the top contenders for the post, the state unit is worried that the declaration of CM candidate might add fuel to the fire of infighting in the party.

Continuing BJP’s efforts to reach out to farmers in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thusday said, “I do not know why Pakistan’s founder Jinnah’s name is often invoked during elections… in UP’s politics, Jinnah’s name should not be invoked. Instead, we should talk of kisan’s ganna (farmer’s sugarcane).”

In other news, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced its candidates on 59 seats in UP, fielding Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates on general seats against Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in Jaswantnagar.

Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress to name Punjab CM face, says Rahul Gandhi; Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah reach out Jats, farmers ahead of UP polls; Follow latest updates here

08:33 (IST)28 Jan 2022
Good morning and welcome to our Assembly Elections 2022 blog! Here's a rundown of all that happened on Thursday:

Punjab
During his day-long visit to Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple, flanked by CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. His announcement that the Congress will soon declare its CM face has left the state unit concerned about dealing with the fallout of the announcement whenever it comes.

The BJP released its second list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections giving tickets to two sitting MLAs, who had recently quit the Congress and joined the party, and National Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman Vijay Sampla.

Uttar Pradesh
Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced its candidates on 59 seats in UP, fielding Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates Kuldeep Narayan against Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal, and Brijendra Pratap Singh against his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in Jaswantnagar.

The SP released its fourth list of 56 candidates for the Assembly polls. It has fielded four-time MLA Ramakant Yadav from Phoolpur Pawai seat in Azamgarh district which is currently held by his son and BJP MLA Arun Kumar Yadav.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and former MP Ramakant Yadav during a press conference at the party office in Lucknow (ANI photo)

SP pits father of sitting BJP MLA in his seat, benches seniors for ex-BSP leaders

The Samajwadi Party (SP), which on Thursday released its fourth list of 56 candidates for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, has fielded four-time MLA Ramakant Yadav from Phoolpur Pawai seat in Azamgarh district which is currently held by his son and BJP MLA Arun Kumar Yadav.

Though the BJP has not declared its candidate for the seat, it is likely to retain Arun Kumar Yadav, thereby raising the possibility of a father-son clash.

Elected as an SP MP from Azamgarh in 1996, Ramakant Yadav had moved to the BSP as well as BJP, only to return to the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in 2019. His son Arun, a two-time MLA from Phoolpur Pawai, was also elected as an SP MLA in 2007. In 2017, he as a BJP candidate won the seat defeating BSP’s Abul Qais Azmi by 7,295 votes.

Punjab: BJP fields two Cong turncoats, SC body chief Sampla

In the party's Kolkata North organisational district, former BJP councillor Sunita Jhawar resigned from the post of vice-president of the committee within hours of being appointed to the post. The BJP on Thursday released its second list of 27 candidates for the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections giving tickets to two sitting MLAs, who had recently quit the Congress and joined the party, and National Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman Vijay Sampla.

With this, the party has released names for 61 of the 65 seats is contesting in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

