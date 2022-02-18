scorecardresearch
Friday, February 18, 2022
Elections 2022 Live Updates: Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar’ remark prompts war of words; Manmohan Singh targets Modi

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Channi saying, "By such statements, they not only insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also Guru Ravidas and Guru Gobind Singh."

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh, Imphal, Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: February 18, 2022 9:55:03 am
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Elections 2022 Live Updates: With just two days to go for the Punjab polls, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar de bhaiya’ remark has stirred a political storm. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Channi saying, “By such statements, they not only insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also Guru Ravidas and Guru Gobind Singh. Where was Guru Ravidas, whose birth anniversary was celebrated yesterday, born? Was he born in Punjab? He was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi and you will not let ‘bhaiya’ of UP to enter here. Will you throw out Ravidassias (followers of Guru Ravidas)? Will you erase Sant Ravidas’ name too.”

However, Channi has claimed that his remarks were “twisted.” He said he was not referring to migrants who come to Punjab for work but to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Friday, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari likened the controversy to the “Black issue in the US”. “It is reflective of an unfortunate systemic and institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution,” Tewari said in a series of tweets Friday.

Meanwhile, former PM Manmohan Singh Thursday targeted PM Narendra Modi over his foreign policy, saying “I hope leaders of the ruling party have understood by now that relations do not improve by hugging politicians, or moving on swings or turning up to eat biryani without invitation” — the last two being references to the time Modi spent with China’s Xi Jinping and Pakistan’s Nawaz Sharif. In a video message in Punjabi, Singh, who did not name Modi, said the government at the Centre was trying to “malign Punjab and Punjabis”. Cautioning people against the BJP’s “divisive policies”, he said the Centre tried to “bring disrepute to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and people of the state in the name of PM security. This did not stick. Similarly, during the farmers’ agitation, they tried to malign Punjab and Punjabis.”

Live Blog

Assembly Elections 2022: 2 days to Punjab polls, campaigning to end on Friday; PM Modi slams Channi over 'UP, Bihar de bhaiya' remark, Punjab CM says words 'twisted'; Follow this space for latest updates

09:55 (IST)18 Feb 2022
A look at UP's history: Kamlapati Tripathi, Congress stalwart and 7th CM

In an Express series looking at UP’s political history and changes through its CMs, Shyamlal Yadav writes about Kamlapati Tripathi, a Constituent Assembly member and the only UP CM so far, whose regime was replaced with President's rule by his own party's central government.

Tripathi took his oath as the CM on April 4, 1971 and continued in his position until June 12, 1973, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him to resign in the wake of a rebellion in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in which nearly three dozen security personnel were killed. Read more

09:35 (IST)18 Feb 2022
'Bhaiya' controversy like Black issue in US, reflective of an unfortunate social bias against migrants: Manish Tewari

Reacting to the controversy around Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar de bhaiya’ remark, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari likened it to the "Black issue in the US".

"It is reflective of an unfortunate systemic and institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution," Tewari said in a series of tweets Friday.

"Despite my mother being a Jat Sikh and my father being the foremost exponent of Punjab - Punjabi - Punjabiyat - who laid down his life for Hindu-Sikh amity, because of my (surname) it is said behind my back ‘Eh Bhaiya Kithon Agha’ peppered with the choicest expletives in Punjabi," he added.

08:55 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Mulayam appears at first ’22 poll rally, seeks votes for son Akhilesh

Making an appearance for the first time in the ongoing Assembly election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) founder patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday addressed a public meeting in Karhal in Mainpuri district from where his son Akhilesh Yadav is contesting.

Urging people to ensure Akhilesh’s victory with a huge margin, the  82-year party patriarch said that the Samajwadi Party government would work for “naujawan, kisan aur vyapari (youths, farmers and traders)” and added the party would not disappoint the people. Read more

08:39 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Poll panel letter first bans Kumar Vishwas video telecast, then calls it ‘inadvertent’ error

In a quick turn of events in poll-bound Punjab, a letter by the state’s Additional Chief Electoral Officer restraining political parties from telecasting a recent Kumar Vishwas interview attacking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was withdrawn within hours of it being issued. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said that the letter had been issued “inadvertently”.

In the contentious video, rebel AAP leader Vishwas accuses Kejriwal of hobnobbing with Khalistani elements. AAP has termed the video malicious. Read more

08:27 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Express Interview | 'India as a State does not have a religion…our agenda is social justice': Anupriya Patel

One of the only two allies of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh election, the Apna Dal (S) brings to the table the Kurmi vote and a good showing in the past two polls as an NDA partner. As leader of the party and a Union minister, Anupriya Patel has marched ahead of the rival faction of the Apna Dal led by her mother. In the alliance with the BJP too, the 40-year-old has tried to chart her own course, fielding a Muslim candidate (the NDA’s sole one in the state) and underlining that the community is not a pariah for it.

Speaking to Liz Mathew, Anupriya Patel says, "My party politics does not revolve around religion, it has always stood for social justice. So when it comes to an issue pertaining to the cause of a disadvantageous section, we always raise it. Some issues get sorted out. For others it might take time because social justice is a larger agenda." Read full interview here

08:22 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Punjab: Protest success doesn’t translate, farmers find little echo in campaign

In this election, across Punjab, numbers are invoked to make a political point: “Sattar saal (70 years)” is shorthand for cynicism against the two parties that have taken turns to rule the state; “saade chaar saal (four and a half years),” a lament about the Captain Amarinder Singh government; “ik sau gyarah din (111 days)”, the time his successor used, or failed to. 

“Tin sau assi din (380 days)” is mentioned far less frequently — the time protesting farmers camped out in the open on Delhi’s borders, the time it took to make the mighty Narendra Modi Government backtrack on farm laws it had pushed through, amid a pandemic, without consultation.

And yet, only months after the historic success, and with voting two days away, candidates of the farmers’ movement have almost no visible momentum in the campaign — leaving the field more or less clear for the AAP to woo the vote for change. Read more

08:20 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Welcome to our Assembly Elections live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the election-related updates.

‘Bade miyan’, ‘chhote miyan’ using religion for political gains: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

During a roadshow to campaign for Congress candidates from Ludhiana – Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Surinder Dawar, Rakesh Pandey and Sanjay Talwar – AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were “bade miyan” and “chhote miyan” and said their governance is only visible in advertisements. She also accused the BJP and the AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains. “Modiji’s governance is only in advertisements. There is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and no price rise.”

Taking on the BJP and the AAP, she said “both use religion, sentiments to do politics. They are not doing development. “Both are the products of RSS. While one was born in RSS, the other is the creation of Anna Hazare movement that was sponsored by the RSS. One brings in the farm laws while the other was the first to notify them,” Priyanka said. She said that the performance of the 111 days of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was far better than the seven years of Kejriwal government in Delhi.

A Karhal win can do work of 300 seats for BJP: Shah

Campaigning in the Samajwadi Party (SP)‘s bastion Karhal in UP’s Mainpuri district Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if the BJP wins the Karhal constituency, the SP will lose the Assembly polls in the entire state.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray from Karhal, with the BJP fielding Union minister SP Singh Baghel against him.

Addressing a public meeting, Shah said, “Do you want BJP to form government with win on more than 300 seats?… I give you an idea… the work of 300 seats can be done by one single seat,” adding “Karhal me kamal khila do, poore UP me Sapa ka supda saaf ho jayega (Make BJP win in Karhal and SP will lose across UP).”

