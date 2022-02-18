Elections 2022 Live Updates: Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar’ remark prompts war of words; Manmohan Singh targets Modi

Elections 2022 Live Updates: With just two days to go for the Punjab polls, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar de bhaiya’ remark has stirred a political storm. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Channi saying, “By such statements, they not only insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also Guru Ravidas and Guru Gobind Singh. Where was Guru Ravidas, whose birth anniversary was celebrated yesterday, born? Was he born in Punjab? He was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi and you will not let ‘bhaiya’ of UP to enter here. Will you throw out Ravidassias (followers of Guru Ravidas)? Will you erase Sant Ravidas’ name too.”
However, Channi has claimed that his remarks were “twisted.” He said he was not referring to migrants who come to Punjab for work but to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Friday, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari likened the controversy to the “Black issue in the US”. “It is reflective of an unfortunate systemic and institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution,” Tewari said in a series of tweets Friday.
Meanwhile, former PM Manmohan Singh Thursday targeted PM Narendra Modi over his foreign policy, saying “I hope leaders of the ruling party have understood by now that relations do not improve by hugging politicians, or moving on swings or turning up to eat biryani without invitation” — the last two being references to the time Modi spent with China’s Xi Jinping and Pakistan’s Nawaz Sharif. In a video message in Punjabi, Singh, who did not name Modi, said the government at the Centre was trying to “malign Punjab and Punjabis”. Cautioning people against the BJP’s “divisive policies”, he said the Centre tried to “bring disrepute to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and people of the state in the name of PM security. This did not stick. Similarly, during the farmers’ agitation, they tried to malign Punjab and Punjabis.”
In an Express series looking at UP’s political history and changes through its CMs, Shyamlal Yadav writes about Kamlapati Tripathi, a Constituent Assembly member and the only UP CM so far, whose regime was replaced with President's rule by his own party's central government.
Tripathi took his oath as the CM on April 4, 1971 and continued in his position until June 12, 1973, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him to resign in the wake of a rebellion in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in which nearly three dozen security personnel were killed. Read more
"Despite my mother being a Jat Sikh and my father being the foremost exponent of Punjab - Punjabi - Punjabiyat - who laid down his life for Hindu-Sikh amity, because of my (surname) it is said behind my back ‘Eh Bhaiya Kithon Agha’ peppered with the choicest expletives in Punjabi," he added.
Making an appearance for the first time in the ongoing Assembly election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) founder patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday addressed a public meeting in Karhal in Mainpuri district from where his son Akhilesh Yadav is contesting.
Urging people to ensure Akhilesh’s victory with a huge margin, the 82-year party patriarch said that the Samajwadi Party government would work for “naujawan, kisan aur vyapari (youths, farmers and traders)” and added the party would not disappoint the people. Read more
In a quick turn of events in poll-bound Punjab, a letter by the state’s Additional Chief Electoral Officer restraining political parties from telecasting a recent Kumar Vishwas interview attacking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was withdrawn within hours of it being issued. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said that the letter had been issued “inadvertently”.
In the contentious video, rebel AAP leader Vishwas accuses Kejriwal of hobnobbing with Khalistani elements. AAP has termed the video malicious. Read more
One of the only two allies of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh election, the Apna Dal (S) brings to the table the Kurmi vote and a good showing in the past two polls as an NDA partner. As leader of the party and a Union minister, Anupriya Patel has marched ahead of the rival faction of the Apna Dal led by her mother. In the alliance with the BJP too, the 40-year-old has tried to chart her own course, fielding a Muslim candidate (the NDA’s sole one in the state) and underlining that the community is not a pariah for it.
Speaking to Liz Mathew, Anupriya Patel says, "My party politics does not revolve around religion, it has always stood for social justice. So when it comes to an issue pertaining to the cause of a disadvantageous section, we always raise it. Some issues get sorted out. For others it might take time because social justice is a larger agenda." Read full interview here
In this election, across Punjab, numbers are invoked to make a political point: “Sattar saal (70 years)” is shorthand for cynicism against the two parties that have taken turns to rule the state; “saade chaar saal (four and a half years),” a lament about the Captain Amarinder Singh government; “ik sau gyarah din (111 days)”, the time his successor used, or failed to.
“Tin sau assi din (380 days)” is mentioned far less frequently — the time protesting farmers camped out in the open on Delhi’s borders, the time it took to make the mighty Narendra Modi Government backtrack on farm laws it had pushed through, amid a pandemic, without consultation.
And yet, only months after the historic success, and with voting two days away, candidates of the farmers’ movement have almost no visible momentum in the campaign — leaving the field more or less clear for the AAP to woo the vote for change. Read more
