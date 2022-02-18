Elections 2022 Live Updates: Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar’ remark prompts war of words; Manmohan Singh targets Modi

Elections 2022 Live Updates: With just two days to go for the Punjab polls, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar de bhaiya’ remark has stirred a political storm. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Channi saying, “By such statements, they not only insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also Guru Ravidas and Guru Gobind Singh. Where was Guru Ravidas, whose birth anniversary was celebrated yesterday, born? Was he born in Punjab? He was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi and you will not let ‘bhaiya’ of UP to enter here. Will you throw out Ravidassias (followers of Guru Ravidas)? Will you erase Sant Ravidas’ name too.”

However, Channi has claimed that his remarks were “twisted.” He said he was not referring to migrants who come to Punjab for work but to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Friday, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari likened the controversy to the “Black issue in the US”. “It is reflective of an unfortunate systemic and institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution,” Tewari said in a series of tweets Friday.

Meanwhile, former PM Manmohan Singh Thursday targeted PM Narendra Modi over his foreign policy, saying “I hope leaders of the ruling party have understood by now that relations do not improve by hugging politicians, or moving on swings or turning up to eat biryani without invitation” — the last two being references to the time Modi spent with China’s Xi Jinping and Pakistan’s Nawaz Sharif. In a video message in Punjabi, Singh, who did not name Modi, said the government at the Centre was trying to “malign Punjab and Punjabis”. Cautioning people against the BJP’s “divisive policies”, he said the Centre tried to “bring disrepute to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and people of the state in the name of PM security. This did not stick. Similarly, during the farmers’ agitation, they tried to malign Punjab and Punjabis.”