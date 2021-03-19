Elections 2021 Live Updates: TMC delegation to meet EC today to discuss ‘free, fair polling in Bengal’

Elections 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Assembly polls to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the “BJP will try to rig EVMs” in the state assembly polls, a delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders comprising Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha will meet Election Commission officials in New Delhi to discuss issues related to “free and fair polling in West Bengal”, news agency ANI reported.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted a scathing attack on Banerjee, accusing her of “appeasement and vote-bank” politics for infiltration into the state, and of institutionalising corruption with “TMC or Transfer My Commission” policy. This, he claimed, was in sharp contrast to his government’s policy of Direct Benefit Transfer to beneficiaries of government schemes.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Kerala Chief Minister said the the anti-Kerala stand of the Congress and BJP and their communal overtures are the main challenge for his party in this state elections. “The anti-Kerala stand of the Congress and BJP and the communal overtures by these two forces — this is now felt in the elections as an unholy political nexus between the Congress and BJP. We all know what happened in Nemom last time (the BJP won its first ever Assembly seat there). Now, there is much hype around Nemom but many other constituencies are being overlooked,” he said.

With less than 10 days left for the first phase of polling, campaigning in four states and one Union Territory is heating up. The first phase of polls to West Bengal and Assam will be held on March 27; Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will vote subsequently, on April 6.