Elections 2021 Live Updates: First phases of Bengal, Assam polls in 10 days

Elections 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Assembly polls to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: With the first phase of Assembly elections commencing in 10 days, campaigning in four states and one Union Territory is heating up. The first phase of polls to West Bengal and Assam will be held on March 27; Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will vote subsequently.

The big news from Bengal on Tuesday included Swapan Dasgupta’s resignation from Rajya Sabha to contest from the Tarakeshwar constituency on a BJP ticket, and the Election Commission’s stern warning to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for trying to “belittle the institution with innuendos” that it was acting at the behest of one political party.

In Assam, the Congress on Tuesday declared candidates for 21 seats, taking the total number of candidates declared so far by the party to 90. Separately, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal clarified he was not in the race for the CM’s post, and that his party would always “stand for the state’s unity and development”.

In Kerala, former Congress leader PC Chacko joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP on Tuesday, and said he would visit all 14 districts over the next 18 days to campaign for the Left. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 75, has started campaigning in his seat Dharmadam, where the polls slogan is “Surely, it is LDF”. His task has been made easier by the fact that the Congress is yet to find a candidate to oppose him, and BJP’s hasn’t started canvassing.

Thol Thirumavalavan, president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) which has allied with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu elections, told The Indian Express in an interview that BJP has no ground in the state “they have no stake in the lives of people” and “talking religion and God alone won’t help”.