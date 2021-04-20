Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid Covid surge, campaign takes a back seat in Bengal

Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Election 2021 Live Updates: The rapid second wave of coronavirus in the country has casted a shadow on the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal with parties deciding to hold back campaigning. The state recorded its highest single day spike of over 8,000 new cases on Monday.

After the Congress, TMC and Left announced that they would cancel their rallies in Bengal, the BJP on Monday said that they would not hold any meeting with more than 500 people, including any events by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other party leaders.

The party said that breaking the chain of covid-19 infections is very vital in such extraordinary times and that it will utilise its “massive digital footprint” to continue its campaign trail.

Meanwhile, at the TMC and BJP rallies held in the state yesterday, a sizeable crowd, unfazed by the pandemic gathered in large numbers. In Chakulia, while Mamata Banerjee extolled the crowd to wear a mask, a few kilometres, apart at a public meeting in Shakuntala, Amit Shah made no mention of the virus. Read our ground report here.

Voting for West Bengal’s phase 5 ended on Saturday, the state will vote again in its phase 6 on April 22 and phase 7 and 8 on April 26 and April 29 respectively. Election results for all states and UT’s — Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Bengal — will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.