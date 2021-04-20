scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid Covid surge, campaign takes a back seat in Bengal

Election Live Updates:Election results for all states and UT's -- Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Bengal -- will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 10:17:28 am
West Bengal assembly elections 2021, Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah, Gorkha land, darjeeling, covid 29, Bengal Covid cases, bengal elections live updates, bengal 5th phase live updates, indian expressAmit Shah, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Election 2021 Live Updates: The rapid second wave of coronavirus in the country has casted a shadow on the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal with parties deciding to hold back campaigning. The state recorded its highest single day spike of over 8,000 new cases on Monday.

After the Congress, TMC and Left announced that they would cancel their rallies in Bengal, the BJP on Monday said that they would not hold any meeting with more than 500 people, including any events by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other party leaders.

The party said that breaking the chain of covid-19 infections is very vital in such extraordinary times and that it will utilise its “massive digital footprint” to continue its campaign trail.

Meanwhile, at the TMC and BJP rallies held in the state yesterday, a sizeable crowd, unfazed by the pandemic gathered in large numbers. In Chakulia, while Mamata Banerjee extolled the crowd to wear a mask, a few kilometres, apart at a public meeting in Shakuntala, Amit Shah made no mention of the virus. Read our ground report here.

Voting for West Bengal’s phase 5 ended on Saturday, the state will vote again in its phase 6 on April 22 and phase 7 and 8 on April 26 and April 29 respectively. Election results for all states and UT’s — Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Bengal — will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.

Live Blog

Election 2021 LIVE updates: BJP cuts back Bengal rallies; Mamata's rallies to be under 30 minutes. Follow this space to track the latest news and developments

Ahead of the sixth phase of polls in West Bengal slated for April 22, the Election Commission on Monday transferred superintendents of police of Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts. The poll watchdog also shifted out the Asansol-Durgapur police commissioner and Bolpur SDPO. EC said the transferred officers should not be given any poll-related posts.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Bengal, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for the “skyrocketing” Covid-19 cases in the country and therefore “he must resign”. “He is the man who is responsible. No planning, no administrative capabilities, complete inefficiency. Neither did he plan ahead, nor did he allow anyone to do so,” Mamata said.

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suspended his political engagements in Bengal due to India’s ongoing Covid-19 surge, TMC MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday announced that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be campaigning in Kolkata. “Besides this, the Chief Minister has also decided to hold rallies for not more than 30 minutes in other districts,” the senior TMC leader added. Kolkata reported over 2,000 new cases, the highest in Bengal on Sunday.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x