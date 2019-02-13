Elections 2019 to define India’s destiny: Devendra Fadnavis

THE LOK Sabha elections are not about getting BJP elected to power, but deciding the country’s destiny, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Advertising

Addressing booth-level party workers in Mumbai, the CM added: “In the elections, from individual booth workers to common voters, all will have a role in taking India to glorious new heights, which we have always dreamt of.”

“If we look at the history of India for the last 1,000 years, we will realise that blunders led to invasion and downfall. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections should be perceived from a higher perspective. It should not be seen with a narrow partisan prism of any other election or party politics,” Fadnavis said.

Encouraging the cadre to focus on the job at hand, he said, “Don’t get carried away by external developments. Elections for Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not about political arithmetic. It is based on political chemistry, where one plus one become 11 and not two.”

Urging party workers to make door to door visits and explain to the people the government’s welfare schemes, Fadnavis said: “BJP is not a party that operates on social media… We should realise that BJP’s strength comes from man-to-man and heart-to-heart contact.”

Fadnavis steered out of controversial issues such as building the Ram temple in Ayodhya or alliance with the Shiv Sena. He went on to dismiss Opposition’s proposed Mahagathbandhan as a game of musical chair, “where every individual leader has set an eye on the coveted post of PM”. “Imagine, NCP, which has never crossed double digit (number of seats in elections) is also vying for the post of Prime Minister for Sharad Pawar,” said the CM.

Taking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his remark “chowkidar chor hai”, Fadnavis asked the crowd: “Who is afraid of the chowkidar?” “When you visit ATMs, malls or cinema halls, does the presence of chowkidar (guard) instill fear in you? Not at all. To the contrary, people feel safe in the presence of a guard. Then who is afraid of guards?” The audience responded: “Chor (thieves).”

Advertising

Fadnavis added: “I don’t want to comment against anybody. But then people know who is afraid of chowkidar.”