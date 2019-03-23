Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bihar, West Bengal today

2019 Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: With Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, political parties are busy with poll campaigning and forming political alliances. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in the meantime, is on a campaign trail to Bihar and West Bengal. He will address two rallies, one in Bihar’s Purnea and the other in Bengal’s Malda. With his rally in Bengal, he will officially kickstart Congress’ campaign in the state.

The BJP, after a central election committee meeting on Friday, released its second and third list with names of 37 candidates, the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah also figured in the list with the PM being fielded from Varanasi, the constituency he currently represents in the Lok Sabha. Shah will contest from Gandhinagar replacing party veteran L K Advani. Click for more election news

Meanwhile, the RJD-Congress combine yesterday had announced their seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar, with RJD contesting from 20 seats and Congress from nine. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) will field their candidates in five and three seats, respectively.