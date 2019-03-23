Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bihar, West Bengal today

2019 Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: With Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, political parties are busy with poll campaigning and forming political alliances. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in the meantime, is on a campaign trail to Bihar and West Bengal. He will address two rallies, one in Bihar’s Purnea and the other in Bengal’s Malda. With his rally in Bengal, he will officially kickstart Congress’ campaign in the state.
The BJP, after a central election committee meeting on Friday, released its second and third list with names of 37 candidates, the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah also figured in the list with the PM being fielded from Varanasi, the constituency he currently represents in the Lok Sabha. Shah will contest from Gandhinagar replacing party veteran L K Advani. Click for more election news
Meanwhile, the RJD-Congress combine yesterday had announced their seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar, with RJD contesting from 20 seats and Congress from nine. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) will field their candidates in five and three seats, respectively.
Meanwhile, the office of the Returning Officer in East Delhi issued a showcause notice to two newspapers with regards to an advertisement for the upcoming movie 'PM Narendra Modi' that was carried in two newspapers Wednesday. The notice states that the full page advertisement of Modi's biopic appears to have political overtures which is contrary to the Model Code of Conduct which has been brought into force by Election Commission of India from March 10. Read more here
The Shiv Sena announced 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, re-nominating 17 sitting MPs. However, the candidates for Palghar and Satara seats are yet to be announced. Among those in the list are Union minister Anant Geete from Raigad; Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South; Rahul Shewale from Mumbai South Central; Gajanan Kirtikar from Mumbai North West; Rajan Vichare from Thane; Shrikant Shinde, son of Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde, from Kalyan; and Vinayak Raut from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. Read more here
The Congress, which got nine seats, did not get some of its desired seats such as Aurangabad but was assured of being “compensated” with a Rajya Sabha seat against the first vacancy. This is the least number of seats Congress will contest in Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. The RJD has kept 20 seats for itself, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) will contest five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP) three seats each. Read more here
With the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh expected to decide the course of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi will address at least 20 public meetings in the state, the focus being on constituencies he did not visit over the last five years, according to party leaders. Uttar Pradesh votes in all seven phases of the April 11-May 19 elections.
The party’s state unit has prepared a list of places where Modi has visited and addressed the public as Prime Minister — Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Mirzapur, Gorakhpur and Amethi, among others — and also identified constituencies where his visit could make an impact on not only that particular seat but those around it.
In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari talks about his party's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he spoke about the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government and the reports about his prospects to become Prime Minister if the NDA fails to get a clear majority. Read the full interview here
Ahead of the multi-phased polls, BJP released its list with 37 names from five states — Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya and UT Daman and Diu. As many as 23 candidates have been announced for Andhra Pradesh — the state goes to polls in the first phase on April 11 — six candidates for Maharashtra, five for Odisha and one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya.
