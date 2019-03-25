Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi chairs CWC meet in Delhi, alliance with AAP top agenda

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is chairing a Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi Monday to discuss tying up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi, who has been entrusted with taking a final call on the coalition, will hear out senior leaders and their stand on the issue.

The Delhi Congress has been opposing the move, claiming that party workers will be disappointed over an alliance with AAP. However, the central leadership has been supporting the plan in the larger interest of the party.

Meanwhile, the deadline for filing of nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections ends Monday. On April 11, 91 constituencies across 20 states and union territories will go to polls in the first phase. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 28. Monday is also the last day of filing nominations for all 175 Assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, 28 seats in Odisha, all 32 seats in Sikkim and all 60 assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.