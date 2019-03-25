Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi chairs CWC meet in Delhi, alliance with AAP top agendahttps://indianexpress.com/elections/elections-2019-live-updates-narendra-modi-bjp-congress-rahul-gandhi-5641039/
Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi chairs CWC meet in Delhi, alliance with AAP top agenda
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Monday is also the last day of filing nominations for all 175 Assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, 28 seats in Odisha, all 32 seats in Sikkim and all 60 assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is chairing a Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi Monday to discuss tying up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi, who has been entrusted with taking a final call on the coalition, will hear out senior leaders and their stand on the issue.
The Delhi Congress has been opposing the move, claiming that party workers will be disappointed over an alliance with AAP. However, the central leadership has been supporting the plan in the larger interest of the party.
Meanwhile, the deadline for filing of nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections ends Monday. On April 11, 91 constituencies across 20 states and union territories will go to polls in the first phase. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 28. Monday is also the last day of filing nominations for all 175 Assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, 28 seats in Odisha, all 32 seats in Sikkim and all 60 assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.
Live Blog
Election activity in the country gears up as political parities hustle to file nominations for the first phase of elections Monday. Follow LIVE Updates here.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Monday is the last day of filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. In the first phase, elections will be held for all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, and 17 in Telangana. Other constituencies going to polls in the first phase are Uttar Pradesh (8); Maharashtra (7), Uttarakhand (5), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Odisha (4); Jammu and Kashmir (2), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), West Bengal (2), and Chhattisgarh (1), Manipur (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Tripura (1), Sikkim (1), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1) and Lakshadweep (1).
BJP announces 7th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections
On Sunday, the BJP released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. The BJP, which had earlier announced candidates for five out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, announced its nominees for the remaining six seats on Sunday. Last week, the party had announced that they would change every single sitting MP in the wake of a loss in the Assembly elections despite winning 10 out of 11 seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections. This was confirmed on Sunday evening.
Replacing eight-time MP Ramesh Bais, the BJP fielded former mayor Sunil Soni in Raipur. Soni will be up against Pramod Dubey, the current mayor of Raipur who has got a Congress ticket. Abhishek Singh, son of three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh, has been replaced in Rajnandgaon by state general secretary Santosh Pandey.
Congress announces 9th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections
Meanwhile, the Congress also released its 9th list on Sunday. The grand-old-party fielded veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP B K Hariprasad from Bangalore South, Tariq Anwar from Katihar and renominated P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. The party, however, remained silent on whether its president Rahul Gandhi would contest from a second seat — in South India.
Senior Congress leader P C Chacko said he believed that Rahul has so far not responded favourably to the demand for contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala to anyone.
