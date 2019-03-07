Toggle Menu
Elections 2019: BJP parliamentary board meeting on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

The BJP parliamentary body, the party’s top decision-making body, is expected to meet on Friday to take stock of its Lok Sabha election preparedness and campaign, a party leader said.

The meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, comes at a time when the ruling BJP and opposition parties, including the Congress, have been engaged in a heated debate over the Balakot air strike.

Both have accused each other of politicising the Indian Air Force’ strike at terror camps in Pakistan with the BJP attacking the Congress over the issue of nationalism.

A BJP leader said the party top brass will discuss a range of issues as its campaign picks up pace and will strategise over its agenda in the days ahead.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the election dates in the next few days.

