Elections 2018 exit polls HIGHLIGHTS: Cong to pocket Rajasthan, close race in MP, KCR to retain power in Telangana

Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana Election Exit Poll 2018 LIVE Updates: BJP and Congress are headed for a photo finish contest in the battle for Madhya Pradesh, according to India Today-Axis My India exit poll. While the Congress is projected to win 104-122 seats, the BJP is likely to secure 102-120 seats. However, the results released by Times Now-CNX projected a clear victory for the BJP with 126 seats and 89 seats for the Congress. In Rajasthan, an aggregate of the exit poll results predicted a comfortable victory for the Congress over the BJP.

While exit polls predicted a tight race between Congress and BJP in 90-seat Chhattisgarh assembly, they projected that K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS is set to retain power in the 119-seat Telangana assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, may lose Mizoram to the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), exit polls showed. The election results will be declared on December 11.