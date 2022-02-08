BJP releases UP polls manifesto: 10-year jail for ‘love jihad’, free electricity for irrigation

With just hours left for campaigning to wind up ahead of the first phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday released its manifesto, the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2022, promising free electricity to farmers for irrigation and grants to set up borewells, tubewells and develop ponds and tanks.

In the manifesto, released by senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, the party promised to jail violators of the ‘love jihad’ law for 10 years and impose on them a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. It also vowed to set-up an anti-corruption unit in all 18 divisions in the state.

In Ayodhya, where the construction of the Ram temple is underway, the party has promised to set up a Ramayan University for research on culture, shastras and Lord Ram. A board will be formed to execute welfare schemes for elderly sants, priests and purohits.

Also outlined was the party’s vision to complete the development of the Anti-Terrorist Commando Centre in Deoband and set up ATS centres in Meerut, Rampur, Azamgarh, Kanpur and Bahraich.

With all senior leaders in the party praising the Adityanath government’s action against criminals and mafia, the manifesto said strict action will continue against goons and criminals.

For farmers, the BJP promised to strengthen the procurement of wheat and paddy at MSP and ensure that sugarcane growers get paid within 14 days.

Initiatives for women include provision of two free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali festivals to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, free travel on public transport for women aged above 60 and a free scooty for college-going meritorious girls under the Rani Laxmi Bai Yojana. The party has also promised to install CCTV cameras at all public places and educational institutions and set up 3,000 pink police booths. Mission Pink Toilet will be launched at an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore to develop toilets for women at public places.

The party has claimed that it will attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore to the state in the next five years.

A scheme in the name of former chief minister, the late Kalyan Singh, will equip each village with infrastructure including road connectivity, drainage system, bus stops, solar street lights and 100 per cent internet connectivity. The Assembly constituencies going to polls in the first three phases of elections have a sizeable presence of the Lodh community to which Singh belongs. He was the most prominent pro-Hindutva OBC face in the BJP, with acceptance across the state.

The party has also promised to hike the pension of senior citizens, disabled people and widows to Rs 1,500 per month. All construction labourers will be given free life insurance coverage and their children will be educated for free till graduation.

The party had earlier planned to release the manifesto on Sunday, but postponed the event following the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar. The manifesto released on Tuesday has also mentioned the setting up of a Lata Mangeshkar Performing Arts Academy to popularise the state’s folk dance, music and theatre.