Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Parties decode numbers, stitch up support as Assembly poll results roll in
Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand (UK), Manipur, Goa, Punjab Election Results 2022 Today Live Updates: Exit polls predict a return of Yogi in UP, gives Punjab to AAP, expects a dead-heat race in Uttarakhand and Goa, and a BJP sweep in Manipur.
Chandigarh, Dehradun, Imphal, New Delhi, Panaji |
Updated: March 10, 2022 5:50:46 am
The five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — went to polls on February 10.
Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand (UK), Manipur, Goa, Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: As the results to the five-state Assembly polls start rolling in, all eyes will be fixed on the dead-heat race in Uttarakhand and Goa, where the both the BJP and the Congress are fighting out a fierce battle, according to the exit polls. While most pollsters believe it to be an easy ride for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Punjab is expected to offer an unexpected change in power in the form of AAP.
The five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — went to polls on February 10. While the seven-phase UP polls ended on March 7, the Manipur elections were held in two phases — on February 28 and March 5. Punjab went to the polls on February 20, whereas the election in Uttarakhand and Goa were conducted on February 14.
In Uttar Pradesh, the parties to look out for today are the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party. In Punjab, the battle is among Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and the newly formed Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, which was helmed by farmers at the forefront of the protest against the now-withdrawn contentious farm laws, and ex-CM Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress. Goa, too, saw a multi-cornered contest with the BJP, Trinamool Congress, AAP and Congress in fray. In Manipur, BJP is pitted against the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance comprising the Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular). Uttarakhand mainly witnessed a fight between BJP and Congress, even as a new player, AAP, joined the fray this time.
Live Blog
Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP looks to break jinx in Uttar Pradesh with return of Yogi government; AAP win in Punjab may trigger a churning in Indian politics; Follow this space for latest updates:
Scenes outside the Samajwadi Party's office in Lucknow a day before the Assembly polls results. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)
Exit polls broadcast by television networks after the final phase of voting Monday predicted the return of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and a comfortable victory for the AAP in Punjab. The polls forecast a dead-heat race in Uttarakhand and Goa, both ruled by the BJP, signalling the possibility of hung Houses in the two small states. Pollsters also predicted a sweep for the BJP in Manipur where it is the ruling party.
In Uttar Pradesh, most pollsters barring two forecast that the ruling BJP may suffer losses but will still cross the half-way mark of 202 comfortably and retain power, bucking a trend of nearly four decades. The state has not returned a government to power since 1985. In Punjab, most predictions see an AAP win, with the party being comfortably ahead of the ruling Congress and the Akali Dal-BSP combine. In Uttarakhand, it’s a tight race between the ruling BJP and a rejuvenated Congress — while some pollsters gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted the Congress would emerge as the single largest party. Like Uttarakhand, Goa, too, won’t be an easy race for any party. Manipur, however, is expected to witness a BJP sweep with most polls predicting them to either emerge as the single largest party or cross the halfway mark.
The master strategist behind the BJP’s successive election wins, Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah has been involved every step of the way in the campaign for the five states, particularly UP. Credited with fashioning the BJP’s sweep last time, he took charge amidst indications of some bumps in the first phase. Amit Shah, while speaking to The Indian Express on why he is confident of a repeat win in UP, said: “This time, our strength has improved. Modiji is still there. Along with him, we have what the Yogi government has done for Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. There are many more advantages for the BJP. So, I consider ourselves stronger.”
Punjab co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha.
Delhi MLA and Punjab co-incharge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Raghav Chadha, says that the party is confident of winning in Punjab. While detailing the roadmap, he explained: “In 2017 AAP was beginning its journey in Punjab. We are wiser, more mature, now we understand much better the dirty politics and the politics of collusion that both, the Akalis and the Congress play. We have also learnt how to make Punjab prosperous. We have gained valuable experience on how to create a ‘Khushhaal Punjab’.”
BJP President JP Nadda during the interview. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)
With the BJP fighting to retain power in four of the five states going to polls, and putting up a tough contest in Punjab, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda has been on the move. Speaking to the Indian Express, the BJP president said: “Normally you face anti-incumbency in states you are in power in. But since 2014, there is a new phenomenon — pro-incumbency. In Uttar Pradesh, people feel they have been empowered and a lot of development has happened. Law and order had been a major issue, people had no faith in state agencies, they saw them as full of nepotism, partiality. But today the common man has faith as there is no political intervention.”
He added: “Goa was a ‘ferry’ world, but now you have bridges and infrastructure development. Villages have become self-reliant with electricity and water. Manipur, which was known for blockades, is known for development, peace and prosperity. As for Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister has said that the next decade will belong to Uttarakhand. We will come back in all these four states and also do well in Punjab… I have seen a disconnect in the Opposition’s campaign.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
While accusing the BJP of “stealing votes”, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Tuesday alleged that the ruling party, in connivance with administrative officials, was trying to tamper with the EVMs in the 47 Assembly seats won by the BJP with a narrow margin of less than 5,000 votes in the 2017 elections. The Indian Express analysed the results of the 2017 election and found that the margin of victory was less than 5,000 votes in 46 Assembly constituencies, with BJP winning 23 of them and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) one.
The SP had won with such a narrow margin in 12 constituencies, BSP on eight, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Congress each on one seat.
Also, the SP was runner-up on 14 such seats, BSP on eight and Congress on two seats.
The thinnest victory margin was 171 votes in Domariyaganj in Siddharthnagar district where BJP’s Raghvendra Pratap Singh had defeated BSP’s Saiyada Khantun. Read Full Report
The 403-Assembly seat Uttar Pradesh is broadly categorised politically and culturally into four regions — Pashchim, Central, Bundelkhand and Purvanchal – with parties tailoring their message to each as Election 2022 progressed. Earlier, there had been a demand to carve out separate states from UP, especially Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions.
The last major initiative in this regard was in 2011 under the BSP government, when the Assembly passed a proposal to divide the state into four parts. However, elections had come soon after, and Chief Minister Mayawati had not been able to take this up.Last year, after there was talk of a plan to bifurcate the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had come out with a statement refuting this, saying he believed in “uniting” and “not dividing”. Read Full Report
With exit polls indicating that Goa may face a fractured mandate as Assembly election results are declared on Thursday, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa’s oldest regional force, may emerge as the kingmaker, landing it at the centre of a tug-of-war between the BJP and Congress, which will be looking beyond their winning candidates to form government. This despite the fact that the MGP is in a pre-poll alliance with new entrant Trinamool Congress (TMC) this election.
As hectic parleys ensued on Wednesday, BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said the MGP was the BJP’s “natural ally” and the BJP may look towards the regional party if it falls short of winning full majority on its own. BJP leaders had earlier called the MGP’s alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC “unholy”.
“I have full faith that we will win with a full majority but then too, I have had discussions with all those who can support us. Even if we get the majority, there are some people who we will take along with us,” Fadnavis said. Read Full Report
A day before the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission announced Wednesday evening that the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer would be deputed as special officer in Meerut, while the Bihar CEO would supervise counting in Varanasi. The poll body also announced the suspension of three poll officials in Uttar Pradesh, amid allegations of irregularities by the Samajwadi Party. Protesting SP workers are alleged to have vandalised a car on Tuesday night in Varanasi. The three officials suspended on Wednesday include Varanasi Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Nalini Kant Singh, who was accused of moving EVMs on Tuesday without informing political parties, SDM (Ghorawal) in Sonbhadra district, and SDM (Baheri) in Bareilly district. Read Full Report