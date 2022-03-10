Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Parties decode numbers, stitch up support as Assembly poll results roll in

Scenes outside the Samajwadi Party's office in Lucknow a day before the Assembly polls results. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Exit polls broadcast by television networks after the final phase of voting Monday predicted the return of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and a comfortable victory for the AAP in Punjab. The polls forecast a dead-heat race in Uttarakhand and Goa, both ruled by the BJP, signalling the possibility of hung Houses in the two small states. Pollsters also predicted a sweep for the BJP in Manipur where it is the ruling party.

In Uttar Pradesh, most pollsters barring two forecast that the ruling BJP may suffer losses but will still cross the half-way mark of 202 comfortably and retain power, bucking a trend of nearly four decades. The state has not returned a government to power since 1985. In Punjab, most predictions see an AAP win, with the party being comfortably ahead of the ruling Congress and the Akali Dal-BSP combine. In Uttarakhand, it’s a tight race between the ruling BJP and a rejuvenated Congress — while some pollsters gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted the Congress would emerge as the single largest party. Like Uttarakhand, Goa, too, won’t be an easy race for any party. Manipur, however, is expected to witness a BJP sweep with most polls predicting them to either emerge as the single largest party or cross the halfway mark.

The master strategist behind the BJP’s successive election wins, Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah has been involved every step of the way in the campaign for the five states, particularly UP. Credited with fashioning the BJP’s sweep last time, he took charge amidst indications of some bumps in the first phase. Amit Shah, while speaking to The Indian Express on why he is confident of a repeat win in UP, said: “This time, our strength has improved. Modiji is still there. Along with him, we have what the Yogi government has done for Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. There are many more advantages for the BJP. So, I consider ourselves stronger.”

Punjab co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha.

Delhi MLA and Punjab co-incharge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Raghav Chadha, says that the party is confident of winning in Punjab. While detailing the roadmap, he explained: “In 2017 AAP was beginning its journey in Punjab. We are wiser, more mature, now we understand much better the dirty politics and the politics of collusion that both, the Akalis and the Congress play. We have also learnt how to make Punjab prosperous. We have gained valuable experience on how to create a ‘Khushhaal Punjab’.”

BJP President JP Nadda during the interview. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

With the BJP fighting to retain power in four of the five states going to polls, and putting up a tough contest in Punjab, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda has been on the move. Speaking to the Indian Express, the BJP president said: “Normally you face anti-incumbency in states you are in power in. But since 2014, there is a new phenomenon — pro-incumbency. In Uttar Pradesh, people feel they have been empowered and a lot of development has happened. Law and order had been a major issue, people had no faith in state agencies, they saw them as full of nepotism, partiality. But today the common man has faith as there is no political intervention.”

He added: “Goa was a ‘ferry’ world, but now you have bridges and infrastructure development. Villages have become self-reliant with electricity and water. Manipur, which was known for blockades, is known for development, peace and prosperity. As for Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister has said that the next decade will belong to Uttarakhand. We will come back in all these four states and also do well in Punjab… I have seen a disconnect in the Opposition’s campaign.”