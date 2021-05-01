Election Results 2021: When, where and how to check result live counting online

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: The results of the high-octane elections, marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, to the assemblies of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be declared on Sunday.

The election schedule spread across four states and one Union Territory began on March 27 and continued till April 29. West Bengal (292 seats) voted in eight phases while Assam (126 seats) went to polls in three phases. Elections in Kerala (140 seats), Tamil Nadu (234 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats) were held in a single phase on April 6.

How to check live election results?

The counting of votes for all the four states and the Union Territory will begin early morning on Sunday (May 2) and the results will be declared on the same day. The live results can be retrieved by logging on to the websites of the Election Commission of India. The indianexpress.com will also run a live blog for election results with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.

Where to watch live election results on TV Channels?

All national news channels, both Hindi and English, will air live results of the Assembly elections from the early morning of May 2.

How to check live counting on the Election Commission of India websites?

The results on individual seats will be available on the following websites of Election Commission of India — eciresults.nic.in and eci.gov.in

What did the exit polls predict?

For West Bengal, most exit polls have given an edge to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress while some have given the BJP an advantage. The Times Now-C Voter predicted a clear majority for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress by projecting 162 seats for the party and 115 for the BJP. ABP-C Voter predicted 152-164 seats for the TMC and 109-121 for the BJP, whereas CNN News18 predicted the TMC’s win by 162 seats as against the BJP’s 115. Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted a majority for the BJP, giving it 162-185 seats, against 104-121 to the TMC.

In Assam, nearly all the exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the ruling BJP. India Today-Axis My India predicted 75-85 seats for the BJP in the 126-member assembly and 40-50 to the Congress-led Opposition. Today’s Chanakya predicted 70 seats for the BJP and 56 for Congress and allies, ABP-C Voter predicted 58-71 seats for BJP and 53-66 seats for Congress and allies, and Republic TV-CNX predicted 74-84 seats for the BJP and 40-50 seats for the Congress.

For Kerala, the pollsters have predicted a major setback for the Congress as the Pinarayi Vijayan’s LDF government is seen to retain power in the state for the second consecutive time. Pinarayi’s re-election would break the jinx as in Kerala, no government has been elected in back-to-back terms. Axis My India predicted a big win for the CPM-led LDF by projecting 104 seats for it in the 140-member Assembly and predicting only 20-36 seats to the Congress-led UDF. Today’s Chanakya forecast 93-111 seats for the LDF and 26-44 for the UDF, while CNX predicted a closer fight by giving 72-80 seats for the LDF against 54-64 for the UDF.

In Tamil Nadu, Axis My India and CNX forecast a big win for the DMK-Congress alliance. The ruling AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, was projected to get 38-54 and 58-68 respectively. Today’s Chanakya predicted 164-186 seats for the DMK combine and 46-68 for the AIADMK alliance while Republic TV-CNX survey predicted 160-179 seats for DMK and 58-69 seats for the AIADMK combine.

In Puducherry, the exit polls have predicted a major victory for the NDA.