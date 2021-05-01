Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins at 8 am, get the latest election results here

Preparations underway at a counting centre in Kerala. PTI Photo

Here's a look at each of the states where the assembly election results will be declared Sunday

West Bengal assembly election results 2021:

Following an intensely polarised election - and the state's longest (eight phases) - all eyes are on who will emerge victorious in Bengal. Will Didi hold fort or will the BJP go beyond what exit polls are predicting and win a comfortable majority in Bengal? In the current assembly, the BJP has three seats with a vote percentage slightly above 10 percent. All exit polls have predicted it will cross the three-figure mark, if not get a clear majority to form government, and record a jump in vote share to somewhere around 40 percent. For the Trinamool Congress, which had won 211 of the 293 seats it contested in 2016, the few months ahead of elections proved expensive. It lost several of its party leaders to the BJP. Battling incumbency, the Mamata Banerjee-led party is hopeful of retaining power for a third term.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry election results:

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry voted in a single-phase election conducted on April 6. Tamil Nadu will see its first election without the two towering figures - J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi - putting current chief minister and Jayalalithaa loyalist Edapaddi K Palaniswami and Karunaidhi's son M K Stalin - in the ring. All exit poll surveys have given the DMK a clear majority, and if they hold true, Stalin will emerge as the next chief minister of the state. In 2019, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance swept the Lok Sabha elections winning 38 of the 39 seats. In power since 2011, the AIADMK, part of the BJP-led NDA, will hope to win a third term despite the incumbency and instability within the party following the death of its leader.

In Puducherry, exit poll surveys have predicted a victory for the AIADMK-BJP-NR Congress alliance. The Congress lost power weeks ahead of elections after party MLAs resigned reducing the strength of the ruling alliance to 11 against the opposition's 14. Congress Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had to resign ahead of the trust vote on February 22.

Kerala Assembly election results:

In Kerala, it's ‘thudarbharanam’ (re-election) vs ‘adiozhukkukal’ (undercurrents). With exit poll surveys giving the LDF a historic win, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led alliance is hopeful of ending the state's political tradition of voting out the incumbent. For the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), the high-octance election campaign by the Gandhis is what they're banking on to form government and oust the LDF. If the exit polls hold true, it reinforces the argument of there being very little anti-incumbency against Vijayan's government - one that saw the state through several crises including the Kerala floods, and the on-going Covid-19 surge.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the LDF rode to power winning 91 of the 140 seats, reducing the UDF to 47 seats. The BJP had opened its account in the state, winning one seat. The half-way mark is 71.

Assam Assembly election results:

The BJP-led alliance comprising the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are confident of retaining power in the northeastern state - hoping to become the only non-Congress government to win a consecutive term. In 2016, the BJP alliance won 86 of the 126 Assembly seats. Sixty four is the halfway mark. Most exit polls have given the saffron party a comfortable majority in the range of 70-80 seats while the Congress-led Grand Alliance is predicted to win around 45-55 seats.

The BJP, through the election campaign, sought to politicise the issue of the immigrant influx in Assam, often accusing the previous Congress governments of harbouring illegal Muslim immigrants in exchange for political support.

The state voted in three phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6 - and saw a 79.93 per cent, 80.96 per cent and 82.33 per cent turnout respectively.