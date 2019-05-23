South India Election Results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Will regional parties maintain dominance?

South India election results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: As the Lok Sabha election results are announced Thursday, here’s a closer look at what’s happening in the southern five states and one Union Territory of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry. These six combined send 130, or nearly one-fourth the number of MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

If exit polls are to be believed, regional parties in these states are set to maintain dominance in the south. The TRS is projected to win a majority of seats in Telangana, while the TDP and YSRCP seem to be locked in a close fight in Andhra Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance is poised for a clean sweep, and in Kerala the Congress-led UDF is projected to win big. Only in Karnataka, where it has a strong presence, the BJP is predicted to consolidate its position.

