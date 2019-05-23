South India Election Results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Will regional parties maintain dominance?https://indianexpress.com/elections/election-results-2019-live-updates-tamil-nadu-kerala-andhra-pradesh-telangana-karnataka-5742869/
South India Election Results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Will regional parties maintain dominance?
South India Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Online Live News Updates: Here's a closer look at what's happening in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry.
South India election results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: As the Lok Sabha election results are announced Thursday, here’s a closer look at what’s happening in the southern five states and one Union Territory of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry. These six combined send 130, or nearly one-fourth the number of MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha.
If exit polls are to be believed, regional parties in these states are set to maintain dominance in the south. The TRS is projected to win a majority of seats in Telangana, while the TDP and YSRCP seem to be locked in a close fight in Andhra Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance is poised for a clean sweep, and in Kerala the Congress-led UDF is projected to win big. Only in Karnataka, where it has a strong presence, the BJP is predicted to consolidate its position.
Follow our live blog through the day for the latest news and updates!
Live Blog
South India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Here's the latest news from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Read news in Tamil | Malayalam
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results: Mandya candidate offers prayers
JD(S) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore, Karnataka. He is Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son. For updates on Karnataka Lok Sabha election results, click here.
Counting of votes begins in Lok Sabha Elections
The counting of votes has begun across the country for the Lok Sabha Elections. The trends are likely to be clear at around noon, but you can follow our blog for insights, analysis and news on key candidates and constituencies!
Lok Sabha polls: Postal ballots, EVMs to be counted together
Counting of votes will begin shortly. Unlike the conventional method of counting, which begins with postal ballots, EVMs will be counted along with ballots. Here's a picture from our archives on ballot boxes being cleaned at the Collector's office.
D-Day at last, tweets Shashi Tharoor on day of Lok Sabha election results
"D-Day at last! Will it be D for Deliverance for the nation from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude & bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair for all who believe in #InclusiveIndia, responsible governance, liberal social values & economic justice?" tweets Shashi Tharoor. He is recontesting the election from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, where he is sitting MP.
D-Day at last! Will it be D for Deliverance for the nation from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude & bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair for all who who believe in #InclusiveIndia, responsible governance, liberal social values & economic justice? pic.twitter.com/DJ7zqCgbEp
India’s seven-phase Lok Sabha election, spanning two-and-half months and 542 seats, ends on Thursday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, and strong result leads will be known by noon — unless it turns out to be a neck-and-neck fight like the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. In this explainer, we tell you what you can expect through the day.
Election Results 2019: How will regional parties in the South fare?
If exit polls are to be believed, regional parties in these states are projected to maintain dominance in the south. The TRS is said to win a majority of seats in Telangana, while the TDP and YSRCP seem to be locked in a close fight in Andhra Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance is poised for a clean sweep, and in Kerala the Congress-led UDF is projected to win big. Only in Karnataka, where it has a strong presence, the BJP is predicted to consolidate its position. We have to wait and watch...
South India Lok Sabha Election Results: Counting of votes from 8 am
Welcome to our LIVE blog on the Lok Sabha election results, with a focus on south India. How will parties fare in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry? Counting of votes will begin at 8 am this morning, and initial trends are expected by around 11 am. Follow our blog through the day for the latest news and updates.
South India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE UPDATES:
After a high-voltage campaign by Kerala’s leading political fronts — the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — the state voted on April 23, 2019 and recorded a turnout of 77.68 per cent. Exit polls have predicted that the Congress-led coalition would win big with up to 16 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats, and the LDF would get between four and eight seats. The UDF and LFD won 12 and eight seats respectively in the 2014 election. The BJP, which did not win a single seat in 2014, may open its account this time around.
In Tamil Nadu, a state that send 39 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the DMK is predicted to win anywhere between 25 to 35 seats. The AIADMK, which won 37 seats in the 2014 election, has been projected to win lesser seats. The state voted on April 18, 2019 and recorded a turnout of nearly 72 per cent.
In Telangana, Chandrababu Naidu’s TRS is projected to make a sweeping return. In Andhra, the fight seems to be between N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and the YSRCP. Both states voted on April 11, 2019. Telangana recorded a turnout of 62.7 per cent, and Andhra 78.1 per cent.
In Karnataka, which recorded a 68.55 per cent voter turnout, the BJP is projected to win 21 of the 28 seats. Differences between the JD(S) and the Congress, which cobbled up an alliance to form a coalition in the state, may have helped the BJP gain some ground.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results: Mandya candidate offers prayers
JD(S) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore, Karnataka. He is Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son. For updates on Karnataka Lok Sabha election results, click here.
Counting of votes begins in Lok Sabha Elections
The counting of votes has begun across the country for the Lok Sabha Elections. The trends are likely to be clear at around noon, but you can follow our blog for insights, analysis and news on key candidates and constituencies!
Lok Sabha polls: Postal ballots, EVMs to be counted together
Counting of votes will begin shortly. Unlike the conventional method of counting, which begins with postal ballots, EVMs will be counted along with ballots. Here's a picture from our archives on ballot boxes being cleaned at the Collector's office.
D-Day at last, tweets Shashi Tharoor on day of Lok Sabha election results
"D-Day at last! Will it be D for Deliverance for the nation from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude & bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair for all who believe in #InclusiveIndia, responsible governance, liberal social values & economic justice?" tweets Shashi Tharoor. He is recontesting the election from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, where he is sitting MP.
Explained: What will happen today? Here's a guide
India’s seven-phase Lok Sabha election, spanning two-and-half months and 542 seats, ends on Thursday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, and strong result leads will be known by noon — unless it turns out to be a neck-and-neck fight like the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. In this explainer, we tell you what you can expect through the day.
Election Results 2019: How will regional parties in the South fare?
If exit polls are to be believed, regional parties in these states are projected to maintain dominance in the south. The TRS is said to win a majority of seats in Telangana, while the TDP and YSRCP seem to be locked in a close fight in Andhra Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance is poised for a clean sweep, and in Kerala the Congress-led UDF is projected to win big. Only in Karnataka, where it has a strong presence, the BJP is predicted to consolidate its position. We have to wait and watch...
South India Lok Sabha Election Results: Counting of votes from 8 am
Welcome to our LIVE blog on the Lok Sabha election results, with a focus on south India. How will parties fare in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry? Counting of votes will begin at 8 am this morning, and initial trends are expected by around 11 am. Follow our blog through the day for the latest news and updates.