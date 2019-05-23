Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Hindi Heartland states hold key to BJP tally

Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Hindi Heartland states hold key to BJP tallyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/election-results-2019-live-updates-bjp-congress-sp-bsp-rjd-jdu-mp-up-bihar-rajasthan-chhattisgarh-5741642/
MP, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand are where the ruling BJP-led NDA is expected to make maximum gains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are in the fray from these states.
While pollsters have predicted the BJP to be ahead in UP, MP, Bihar and Rajasthan, they have called it close in Chhattisgarh. The states together account for 199 of 543 seats.
Bihar has seen a contest between NDA (BJP-JD(U)- LJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-RLSP-VIP-HAM) with Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shatrughan Sinha, Misa Bharti, Kanhaiya Kumar and Nitish Kumar being top candidates. In the crucial state of UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the SP-BSP have come together to take on the BJP to prevent a 2014 repeat.
This Lok Sabha election is crucial for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh given that the BJP was defeated in the assembly elections held earlier.
Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2019, in which over 8,000 candidates contested for 542 seats, began at 8 am and the results are expected by late evening. Nearly 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the high-voltage seven-phase elections. This is the highest ever voter turnout in the history of elections in India.
Live Blog
Results for the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is going to be announced today. Follow LIVE UPDATES
Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes begins for 542 Lok Sabha seats. Around 18 lakh postal ballots will be counted before moving to EVMs. Irrespective of all the postal ballots being accounted for, counting of EVMs will begin within the next 30 minutes.
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog of Lok Sabha election results 2019 for the Hindi heartland states —Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. We will get you LIVE updates on who is winning and losing in these states constituency-wise. Counting of votes has begun and we should expect the first trends by about 11 am. Stay tuned!
The exit polls on May 19 predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA. Seven separate exit polls estimated that the NDA government would return to power after a bitterly fought elections, with an overall tally ranging from 287-365 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. However, only two surveys predicted that the BJP, which won 282 seats in the 2014 elections, would claim a majority on its own this time. India Today-Axis-MyIndia forecast 286 seats for the party while News18-IPSOS estimated that it would win 276. Most of the polls suggested that the Congress, which had registered its worst performance in 2014 with 44 seats, would fall below the 100 mark, with News18-IPSOS projecting only 46 seats for the party.
In UP, with 80 seats, most polls predicted that the SP-BSP gathbandhan could bring down the BJP’s all-time-high tally of 72 to less than 50. Here, the polls show, the BJP is expected to win anywhere between 22 and 65 seats. In Bihar, the BJP-led NDA alliance is up against a coalition of opposition parties. Most pollsters think the coalition of BJP, Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party will win 30 or more seats out of the 40 seats in the state. In Jharkhand also, the exit polls had predicted NDA's gain with 9 seats and 5 seats for Congress+JMM.
In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress won the assembly elections six months ago, the polls indicate that the party has not able to retain its ground. They also signal a difference in voting pattern between the assembly polls and the Parliamentary elections.
