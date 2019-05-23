Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Hindi Heartland states hold key to BJP tally

MP, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand are where the ruling BJP-led NDA is expected to make maximum gains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are in the fray from these states.

While pollsters have predicted the BJP to be ahead in UP, MP, Bihar and Rajasthan, they have called it close in Chhattisgarh. The states together account for 199 of 543 seats.

Bihar has seen a contest between NDA (BJP-JD(U)- LJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-RLSP-VIP-HAM) with Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shatrughan Sinha, Misa Bharti, Kanhaiya Kumar and Nitish Kumar being top candidates. In the crucial state of UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the SP-BSP have come together to take on the BJP to prevent a 2014 repeat.

This Lok Sabha election is crucial for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh given that the BJP was defeated in the assembly elections held earlier.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2019, in which over 8,000 candidates contested for 542 seats, began at 8 am and the results are expected by late evening. Nearly 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the high-voltage seven-phase elections. This is the highest ever voter turnout in the history of elections in India.