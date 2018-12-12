Election results 2018 reactions highlights: PM says ‘victory and defeat an integral part of life’https://indianexpress.com/elections/election-results-2018-reactions-live-updates-too-early-to-comment-says-rajnath-singh-5487670/
Election results 2018 reactions highlights: The results which haven't gone in favour of the ruling BJP government have caused a mixed reaction amongst the leaders.
The Congress managed to secure a clear majority in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while wresting power from BJP in Madhya Pradesh too. In Telangana, the TRS led by K Chandrashekar Rao stormed back to power while in Mizoram, the MNF came back to power after two terms of Congress rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Congress for victory in three states and said that BJP accepts the mandate of people with humility.
The outcome of the polls to the five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram — will be a test of the electoral strategy of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who assumed office in December last year, and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results will also have a bearing on efforts to forge opposition unity for the 2019 elections and if the Congress will emerge as the natural leader of the anti-BJP front.
TS Singh Deo, Congress: Such a huge mandate indicates that people have a lot of expectations from Congress. The victory that we have got will bind us with the public. Our party will definitely face challenges and work for the development of the public. #ChhattisgarhElectionspic.twitter.com/UcfHwIqXUx
Outgoing Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur: I would like to congratulate Congress. I accept this mandate by the people. BJP has worked a lot for them in these 5 years, I hope the next party takes those policies and works forward. #AssemblyElectionResults2018pic.twitter.com/yaPxTzgAPN
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a press conference after results for the assembly elections were declared. "We have defeated BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said. He further said there is a clear feeling in the country that PM Moi has failed to deliver what he committed.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday said the results in the assembly polls to five states have shown that political awakening is on the rise in the country as people have rejected the communal politics, reports PTI. The Congress was on Tuesday set to wrest Rajasthan and Chattisgarh from the BJP which was trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger while the TRS stormed back to power in Telangana and the MNF dislodged the Congress in Mizoram.
"People rejected Mandir-Masjid politics, results show political awakening on rise in India," the PDP quoted its president Mehbooba Mufti as saying on its Twitter handle. She was referring to the loss of BJP, which was an ally of the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir government till June this year, in the assembly polls in five states.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Tuesday said the Congress' fine showing in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections was a forerunner to next year's Lok Sabha polls. Narayanasamy and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, who is also the Congress Puducherry chief, and other legislators distributed sweets to people as news of the election results in the three Hindi heartland states, trickled in.
The Congress appeared set to wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP, which was trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: I congratulate Congress, MNF for their success. It clearly shows the mood of the nation. These states are pre-dominantly agrarian states & BJP govt in the Centre has more or less ignored the Swaminathan report recommendations & loan problems of farmers. pic.twitter.com/r7hqBGw3xf
KC Venugopal, Congress: Tomorrow morning there‘ll be a CLP meeting after that we will seek views of MLAs and senior leaders then we will apprise the situation to Congress President. As per party customs president will take the final decision on the leadership issue. #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/UL5moFoGU4
KC Venugopal, Congress: Tomorrow morning there‘ll be a CLP meeting after that we will seek views of MLAs and senior leaders then we will apprise the situation to Congress President. As per party customs president will take the final decision on the leadership issue. #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/UL5moFoGU4
Addressing the media on the party's victory in the state, state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel said, "This is a victory of democracy. BJP had a lot of money and a team of corrupt officers; they also had conspirators in their pocket. Despite this, the mandate given by the people in Chhattisgarh is historic. We humbly accept the mandate by the people. They have not given us the right, they have given us a responsibility. They believed the promises we made in our manifesto. The people trusted the words of Rahul Gandhi ji and gave us an agenda, we accept it."
PL Punia, Congress in Chhattisgarh: We humbly accept the mandate by the people. They have not given us the right, they have given us a responsibility. They believed the promises we made in our manifesto. People trusted the words of Rahul Gandhi ji&gave us an agenda, we accept it. pic.twitter.com/ihq9m1kHrp
Dr Raman Singh, speaking to the media in Raipur, said the elections were fought under him and therefore the defeat is his responsibility. "I won't discuss the reasons for today's defeat but I congratulate the winners and thank all the party workers for their effort," Singh said. Asked if today's defeat would have an impact on the 2019 polls, Singh said the elections were different and the party would put in all effort to ensure their victory in the upcoming general elections.
Punajb Chief Minister said the Congress' performance showed that the party was on an upswing across the country. "The results have clearly shown that the people of India were now fed up of the destructive and anti-development policies of the Narendra Modi Government and want a positive change," he said.
TRS dedicates victory in assembly poll to Telangana people: Party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.
TRS President and Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad: I will actively participate in national politics. pic.twitter.com/bxEkSCa6XD
Deora, a former Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP, said a key takeway from the result was that the states in the Hindi heartland want development and not divisive politics. "Mandir-Masjid politics might win prime time TV spots, not elections," he said, referring to the Ram temple-Babri Masjid issue.
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM in Delhi: This is the semi-final of the final match as 2019 elections will be held in next 2-3 months. For 2019 final match game is clear, now we are just waiting for the elections.The countdown for 2019 has begun.This is the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/9bZhnByxAz
"I congratulate (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi on the behalf of the Maharashtra Congress. Because of his leadership, we have defeated the BJP in three states. This is a victory of 'Jan Shakti' (people's power) over 'dhan shakti' (money power). In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, BJP's "gharwapsi"(defeat) is certain", said Maharashtra Congress unit president Ashok Chavan.
Voters have rejected what was unwanted, congratulations to them: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on assembly poll results.
Taking a swipe at BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said voters have rejected those they did not want and lauded their "courage" for showing the way forward to the country.
"The results of the five-state Assembly Election have shown Democracy will be saved. The results have caused happiness and given me confidence ahead of general election in 2019," said Vaiko.
Taking a jibe at BJP over its performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said when "one and one come together, it makes 11". In a tweet, Akhilesh said, "Jab ek aur ek milkar bante hai gyaarah, tab badey bado ki satta ho jaati hai nau do gyaarah (when one and one come together, it makes 11, and the power of the bigwigs eventually fade away)."
Zoramthanga, President of Mizo National Front(MNF): Since I am going to form the govt now my first priorities will be three things—to impose a prohibition on liquor, repair roads & implement Social Economic Development Programme (SEDP) which is our flagship programme. pic.twitter.com/fuf0Y4vbOz
"The result is just a setback; it’s not a defeat. People still want Narendra Modi to continue as PM and they don’t prefer Rahul Gandhi, and we have not suffered a huge defeat in any of the states. In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it’s still neck to neck. In Chhattisgarh, due to anti-incumbency, the result hasn't come in our favour. The union of opposition parties will not affect BJP; Telangana results are a testimony to that. Modi wave will never ever recede. We never jump on victories nor lie down on defeats. I just have one thing to say to Congress; whenever we managed to win the elections, you say it’s due to faulty electoral machines, what about your victory now?" said the Tamil Nadu BJP president.
"The results of the five-state Assembly Elections is a fatal blow to BJP. The result is a preview of the parliamentary election. On behalf of Communist Party, I thank all the five-state people who voted against BJP," said Balakrishnan.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu concedes defeat, says TDP respected the mandate of people of Telangana. "Congratulations to K Chandrasekhar Rao. Also, best wishes to all the newly elected public representatives of 5 states," he said. T Harish Rao, the nephew of KCR, said people had reposed faith in the TRS chief. "The people reposed faith in the leadership of our chief minister and they did not believe in the disinformation campaign of the opposition," said T Harish Rao.
Chhattisgarh Congress President Bhupesh Baghel arrives at Congress office in Raipur. He says, “Ppl of Chhattisgarh took the fight in their own hands. We are grateful to Rahul Gandhi, we fought for the ppl. We got more seats than expected, high command will decide who will be CM” pic.twitter.com/i5B8Js0gXR
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is watching the election results closely. "It’s even-steven in MP & from what I hear the BJP hasn’t given up the hope of forming a government there. “Others” in Madhya Pradesh will be a happy lot at the moment," he tweeted.
Sanjay Kakade, BJP Rajya Sabha MP: I knew we would lose in Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh but MP trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues & name changing became the focus. #AssemblyElectionResults2018pic.twitter.com/pHXe4PwhPr
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said. "Congress has won the mandate. Numbers can go up and down but public's mandate is in the favour of Congress. We will get clear majority, still we would want independent candidates and parties other than BJP to support us if they want."
As things stand, the Congress is still short of a full majority in the state. Gehlot's statement to media hints that the Congress is open to forming a post-poll alliance with independents or like-minded parties. However, history shows that the BJP has always managed to outmanoeuvre the Congress in states that threw up a hung verdict.
Sachin Pilot, Congress: We are moving towards a full majority and I am sure it will be clear once final numbers are in, but still we welcome all like-minded and anti-BJP parties to support us and we are in touch #RajasthanElections2018pic.twitter.com/kVdl59tYX8
K Kavitha, TRS MP: The losing party always says the EVMs have been tampered with, this is absolutely false. Even the CEC in a press meeting yesterday said that it is not possible to tamper EVMs. People have given victory to TRS, what Congress is claiming is false. pic.twitter.com/tKsvrVdZ0u
The outcome of the Vidhan Sabha elections are significant as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan account for 65 Lok Sabha seats of which the BJP had won 62 in 2014 when the Narendra Modi wave swept the Hindi heartland. Agrarian distress emerged as one of the significant issues raised by the Congress in its campaign. A good showing in these states would prompt the Congress to step up its attack on the government on farm distress, an issue which put the BJP on the backfoot a year ago in Gujarat as well.
"Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram," PM tweeted. "The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hardwork. Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today’s results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India," he said in another tweet.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the results of assembly elections, in which the BJP was not able to win a single state, was not expected. He said it is an opportunity to pause and analyse. "In both Chhattisgarh & MP, we were in power for 15 years and we have done well. I don't think there was anti-incumbency but fatigue factor does come in," he told ANI.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a press conference after results for the assembly elections were declared. "We have defeated BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said. He further said there is a clear feeling in the country that PM Moi has failed to deliver what he committed.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday said the results in the assembly polls to five states have shown that political awakening is on the rise in the country as people have rejected the communal politics, reports PTI. The Congress was on Tuesday set to wrest Rajasthan and Chattisgarh from the BJP which was trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger while the TRS stormed back to power in Telangana and the MNF dislodged the Congress in Mizoram.
"People rejected Mandir-Masjid politics, results show political awakening on rise in India," the PDP quoted its president Mehbooba Mufti as saying on its Twitter handle. She was referring to the loss of BJP, which was an ally of the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir government till June this year, in the assembly polls in five states.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Tuesday said the Congress' fine showing in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections was a forerunner to next year's Lok Sabha polls. Narayanasamy and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, who is also the Congress Puducherry chief, and other legislators distributed sweets to people as news of the election results in the three Hindi heartland states, trickled in.
The Congress appeared set to wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP, which was trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger.
Addressing the media on the party's victory in the state, state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel said, "This is a victory of democracy. BJP had a lot of money and a team of corrupt officers; they also had conspirators in their pocket. Despite this, the mandate given by the people in Chhattisgarh is historic. We humbly accept the mandate by the people. They have not given us the right, they have given us a responsibility. They believed the promises we made in our manifesto. The people trusted the words of Rahul Gandhi ji and gave us an agenda, we accept it."
Dr Raman Singh, speaking to the media in Raipur, said the elections were fought under him and therefore the defeat is his responsibility. "I won't discuss the reasons for today's defeat but I congratulate the winners and thank all the party workers for their effort," Singh said. Asked if today's defeat would have an impact on the 2019 polls, Singh said the elections were different and the party would put in all effort to ensure their victory in the upcoming general elections.
Punajb Chief Minister said the Congress' performance showed that the party was on an upswing across the country. "The results have clearly shown that the people of India were now fed up of the destructive and anti-development policies of the Narendra Modi Government and want a positive change," he said.
Deora, a former Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP, said a key takeway from the result was that the states in the Hindi heartland want development and not divisive politics. "Mandir-Masjid politics might win prime time TV spots, not elections," he said, referring to the Ram temple-Babri Masjid issue.
"I congratulate (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi on the behalf of the Maharashtra Congress. Because of his leadership, we have defeated the BJP in three states. This is a victory of 'Jan Shakti' (people's power) over 'dhan shakti' (money power). In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, BJP's "gharwapsi"(defeat) is certain", said Maharashtra Congress unit president Ashok Chavan.
Voters have rejected what was unwanted, congratulations to them: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on assembly poll results.
Taking a swipe at BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said voters have rejected those they did not want and lauded their "courage" for showing the way forward to the country.
"The results of the five-state Assembly Election have shown Democracy will be saved. The results have caused happiness and given me confidence ahead of general election in 2019," said Vaiko.
Taking a jibe at BJP over its performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said when "one and one come together, it makes 11". In a tweet, Akhilesh said, "Jab ek aur ek milkar bante hai gyaarah, tab badey bado ki satta ho jaati hai nau do gyaarah (when one and one come together, it makes 11, and the power of the bigwigs eventually fade away)."
"The result is just a setback; it’s not a defeat. People still want Narendra Modi to continue as PM and they don’t prefer Rahul Gandhi, and we have not suffered a huge defeat in any of the states. In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it’s still neck to neck. In Chhattisgarh, due to anti-incumbency, the result hasn't come in our favour. The union of opposition parties will not affect BJP; Telangana results are a testimony to that. Modi wave will never ever recede. We never jump on victories nor lie down on defeats. I just have one thing to say to Congress; whenever we managed to win the elections, you say it’s due to faulty electoral machines, what about your victory now?" said the Tamil Nadu BJP president.
"The results of the five-state Assembly Elections is a fatal blow to BJP. The result is a preview of the parliamentary election. On behalf of Communist Party, I thank all the five-state people who voted against BJP," said Balakrishnan.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu concedes defeat, says TDP respected the mandate of people of Telangana. "Congratulations to K Chandrasekhar Rao. Also, best wishes to all the newly elected public representatives of 5 states," he said. T Harish Rao, the nephew of KCR, said people had reposed faith in the TRS chief. "The people reposed faith in the leadership of our chief minister and they did not believe in the disinformation campaign of the opposition," said T Harish Rao.
The NCP on Tuesday attributed the BJP's performance in five state Assembly polls, particularly in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, to its"arrogance" and said it portended "farewell" of the NDA pivot in 2019 general elections, news agency PTI reported.
"The way the BJP has tasted defeat in its own states, it portends the farewell of the BJP in the 2019 polls," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik was quoted as saying by the news agency.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is watching the election results closely. "It’s even-steven in MP & from what I hear the BJP hasn’t given up the hope of forming a government there. “Others” in Madhya Pradesh will be a happy lot at the moment," he tweeted.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said. "Congress has won the mandate. Numbers can go up and down but public's mandate is in the favour of Congress. We will get clear majority, still we would want independent candidates and parties other than BJP to support us if they want."
As things stand, the Congress is still short of a full majority in the state. Gehlot's statement to media hints that the Congress is open to forming a post-poll alliance with independents or like-minded parties. However, history shows that the BJP has always managed to outmanoeuvre the Congress in states that threw up a hung verdict.
