Election results 2018 reactions highlights: PM says ‘victory and defeat an integral part of life’

The Congress managed to secure a clear majority in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while wresting power from BJP in Madhya Pradesh too. In Telangana, the TRS led by K Chandrashekar Rao stormed back to power while in Mizoram, the MNF came back to power after two terms of Congress rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Congress for victory in three states and said that BJP accepts the mandate of people with humility.

The outcome of the polls to the five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram — will be a test of the electoral strategy of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who assumed office in December last year, and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results will also have a bearing on efforts to forge opposition unity for the 2019 elections and if the Congress will emerge as the natural leader of the anti-BJP front.