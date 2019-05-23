Election Result 2019: How to watch LIVE coverage of Lok Sabha election results on TV channels

Election Result 2019: Results for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections will be declared Thursday. After nearly a month-and-half of hectic polling which spanned seven phases from April 11 to May 19, for 543 seats of the 17th Lok Sabha the public mandate will be revealed on May 23.

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the single largest party with 282 votes and formed an alliance with 22 other parties. The coalition called the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), got an overwhelming majority of 336 seats and they formed the government at the Centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi, who was sworn as the 15th Prime Minister of India on May 26.

When is the Election result 2019?

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23.

What time is the Election Result 2019?

The counting of votes on May 23 will begin as early as 8 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast Election Result 2019?

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 results will be broadcast live across all television channels in India. You can also catch coverage of the Lok Sabha elections on indianexpress.com.

The results will be broadcast live on NDTV, India Today and other national and regional news channels.