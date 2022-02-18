Punjab Congress promises monthly Rs 1,100 for women; 1 lakh jobs and eight free gas cylinders every year

On the last day of campaigning for the Punjab elections, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu released its manifesto with 13 promises such as five lakh government jobs, Rs 1,100 per month for women and girls above 15, eight free gas cylinders in a year, and social security pensions of Rs 3100.

While releasing the manifesto in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is also the party candidate for the top job in Sunday’s election, and Congress state in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Sidhu invoked Guru Nanak Dev’s “tera-tera” (yours-yours) philosophy and promised the party would set up liquor and sand corporations and regulatory commissions for public transport and cable networks to ensure that “people’s money goes to people”.

“We will cap the cable TV tariff at Rs 200 by slashing it from Rs 400 per month. We expect to make Rs 3,000 crore per year from sand through a government-run sand corporation, and Rs 25,000 crore from liquor,” he said on Friday.

He said the manifesto reflected Rahul Gandhi’s vision for “the resurrection of Punjab”. Manifesto committee chairman Partap Singh Bajwa was not present on the occasion.

Sidhu said that the government would provide five lakh jobs, one lakh every year, under an urban employment mission proposed on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. The manifesto also promises to raise the wage under the rural job scheme to Rs350.

13 Point Congress Manifesto 2022 Launch with Shri Harish Chaudhary Ji, S. Charanjit Singh Channi Ji, Shri Sunil Jakhar ji and Shri Pawan Khera Ji… https://t.co/BpMbWtNNR1 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 18, 2022

He said the Rs1,100 per month allowance and eight cylinders for women were inspired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who was instrumental in getting 50 power cent reservation for women in municipal bodies of Punjab. The government would procure oil seeds, pulses and maize from farmers to turn them away from paddy, which requires 5,000 litres of water for every kilogram.

The Congress also promised to improve the quality of government schools as well as hospitals. The state would have its own scholarship scheme for scheduled castes. Every kuccha house would be turned into concrete houses.

To reduce the dropout rate among girls, the Congress would provide Rs 5,000 to every girl who passes Class 5, Rs 10,000 after Class 10, and Rs 20,000 and a computer to those who pass Class 12.

“It is said that if you educate a girl, you educate a family and an entire generation. We will work towards that.” Sidhu said.

For startups, the government would give interest-free loans of Rs 2 lakhs. Sidhu promised to develop Mohali as “the Silicon Valley of Punjab” and Jalandhar as a medical hub. Processing units run by farmers, not corporates, would be set up. As many as 170 services would be provided online under the Channi Sarkar Apke Dwar scheme, said Sidhu, adding that it would end the “inspector raj”.

Channi told the media that the government would be run like a team in which Sidhu would have an important role, but “the party would be supreme”. His government would work for the welfare of everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion and that the rice-lentils scheme would continue.

The chief ministerial candidate said, “We will give a transparent, honest, stable government which will work like a team. It will return people’s money to people and not to ministers.”

Channi said that “having come out of poverty on my own,” the government’s aim was to “help every poor come out of poverty.” “I have only two houses. I had 12 acres of land once, but… I had sold my land when I became chief minister. I ask those who allege that I have land to show me the documents of land and I will transfer it to his name,” said the chief ministerial candidate introduced by the party as “a poor man”.

He said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was fighting the election based on lies.