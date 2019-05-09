Election officials ‘biased’, did not act on our complaints: Congress

The Congress has written to the Election Commission of India (EC), contending that the State Election Commission in Gujarat has not acted in a “free and fair” manner in dealing with complaints of violation of the model code of conduct from Vadodara constituency in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections the state.

Advertising

Alleging that the party’s complaint against the BJP and its candidate were not registered by the District Election Officer of Vadodara , Congress leader Shailesh Amin, wrote to the EC: “I can vouch that District Election Officer of Vadodara and Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat have not registered some complains that I had filed with video evidence as proof. Because all or senior officials on election duty are employees of the Government of Gujarat and since the last two decades BJP is ruling in the state, the election officials who are willing to get creamy post from Gujarat government in future are favouring BJP and its candidates.”

Amin, who is the vice-resident of Congress’s Vadodar unit and also the election agent of the party candidate Prashant Patel, has demanded action in the matter from the EC as well as penalty against the officials.

In the polls conducted on April 23, the party has stated that the election officers in Gujarat are “100% biased and favored ruling party by not taking / delaying actions for cases filed for violation of MCC with evidence.”

Advertising

The Congress party has stated that the District Election Officer of Vadodara was “biased” and enlisted the complaints made by the party during the course of their campaign. Among the complaints made by the party for the violation of MCC is the complaint against BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav, who in a video was purportedly seen threatening votes who wouldn’t vote for BJP. The party had also filed a complaint against Raopura MLA and Gujarat assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi for allegedly promoting voters to vote in favour of the party as well as a complaint against sitting MP and BJP candidate Ranjan Bhatt, who according to the Congress, carried along unauthorized people into the polling stations on polling day.

The Congress party has sought action in the matter from the ECI as well as penalty against the officials.