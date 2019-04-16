Election news wrap: Case filed against Navjot Sidhu; Shatrughan’s wife to contest against Rajnath

On the last day of campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, it was the political controversies that grabbed the most eyeballs. While a case was registered against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for appealing to Muslim voters during an election rally, the Home Ministry cancelled the business visa of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and blacklisted his name for campaigning for the TMC in West Bengal.

Let us have a look at the political developments which happened today:

Case registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu for inflaming communal passions

A case was registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu in Bihar’s Katihar on charges of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his speech at an election rally on Tuesday.

Addressing the public in Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, the Punjab minister said the BJP was running a divisive campaign and cautioned the Muslim voters against splitting their votes. “Main aapko chetavni dene aya hun Muslim bhaiyon, ye baant rahe hain apko, ye yahan Owaisi jaise logon ko la ke,ek nai party khadi kar aap logon ka vote baant ke jitna chahte hain. Agar tum log ikathe hue, ekjut hoke vote dala to Modi sulat jaega (There is politics of division on the basis of caste underway here. They are trying to divide your votes by getting Owaisi to field his party candidates. If Muslims unite and vote together then Modi will be defeated),” Sidhu said.

Following this, the BJP lashed out at the Congress, saying it was in the Opposition party’s “DNA” to divide people. The BJP also moved the Election Commission, seeking action against Sidhu for allegedly inflaming communal passion. Read more

Supreme Court turns down Mayawati’s plea against EC ban

A day after the Election Commission temporarily barred Mayawati from campaigning, starting Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected the BSP supremo’s plea against the poll panel’s ban. The Commission invoked its extraordinary powers to temporarily ban four political leaders — UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and SP leader Azam Khan — from campaigning in wake of their provocative political speeches.

“Seems like the Election Commission has woken up and found its powers,” the top court said today. Read more

Shatrughan Sinha’s wife joins SP, to contest against Rajnath Singh

Actor-turned-politician and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam joined the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday in presence of Dimple Yadav. She has been fielded against Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

With Congress yet to field its candidate from the crucial constituency, the decks are cleared for a one-to-one face-off between Rajnath Singh and Poonam Sinha. Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who was keen to contest from Lucknow, has opted for his constituency Dhaurhara. Read more

MHA cancels business visa of Bangladeshi actor who campaigned for TMC

The Ministry of Home Affairs Tuesday cancelled the business visa of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and blacklisted his name. The BJP had complained against the actor for campaigning for Trinamool Congress’ (TMC’s) Raigan Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal in North Dinajpur district.

The ministry has also directed the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata to ensure compliance to its orders. The ministry had earlier asked for a report on the matter from FRRO Kolkata. Read more

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi rallies

It was a day of heavy campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. While Modi conducted four public rallies Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Gandhi engaged with the people in his new ‘home’ Kerala.

Launching a tirade against the Congress at Korba in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said, “The Congress has been disconnected from the land that it does not understand the needs and sentiments of the people. Congress has decades of experience in betraying people and deceiving them.” He also conducted rallies in Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Bhatapara.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi said that the country was under attack from the BJP-RSS combine. Addressing a rally in Kollam, Gandhi said, “I normally fight the election from Amethi in north India. But this time I chose to give a message to South India by fighting from Kerala that India is not just one perspective, not one idea, India has millions and millions of different viewpoints. Currently, our country is under attack by the BJP and the RSS. They want to suppress all the voices other than their own. They believe that only one idea should rule India. And we believe that the Indian people should rule India.”