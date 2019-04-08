Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: BJP to release manifesto today

Welcome to Indian Express' live blog on Lok Sabha elections. The BJP will release its manifesto for the upcoming polls today. In Congress house, brother-sister duo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka will lead the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The Lok Sabha elections is spread across seven phases, beginning from April 11. The polls will conclude on May 19 and results will be declared four days later on May 23. Follow this space to track the latest news

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries in charge of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia respectively, will jointly address three rallies in the western region, starting from Saharanpur, on Monday. After Saharanpur, Rahul and Priyanka will address rallies in Shamli, which falls under Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, for party candidate Harendra Mallik and later in Bijnor from where the Congress has fielded former BSP leader Nassimuddin Siddiqui.

The high-voltage poll campaign in western Uttar Pradesh is on in full swing in the crucial seat of Saharanpur , which has a sizeable Muslim population. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a rally in the constituency, while the SP-BSP-RLD alliance held its first joint rally on Sunday. On Monday, Congress eastern UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and party chief Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to hold a rally in the constituency. Both the alliance and the Congress are eyeing Muslim votes. Whether the BJP would gain out of the division of Muslim votes is to be seen. The seat goes to poll in the first phase of elections on April 11.

The Lok Sabha elections will be spread across seven phases, beginning from April 11. The polls will conclude on May 19 and results will be declared four days later on May 23.

Launching the BJP’s poll campaign, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it would centre on Modi govt’s five-year performance, “crackdown” on corruption, and PM’s ability to take big decisions. The Congress also announced its campaign tagline – “Ab Hoga Nyay,” banking on the minimum income guarantee promise to woo the voters. Read our exclusive interview with Arun Jaitley here.

On the campaign trail, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi will jointly address three rallies in Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor. PM Modi will, meanwhile, lead the BJP’s campaign in Karnataka’s Chitradurga and Mysuru. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to address public meetings in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Kairana and Baghpat constituencies.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE news: With the first phase of polling three days away, the Bharatiya Janata Party will release its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. With the tagline “Phir Ek Bar, Modi Sarkar,” top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, will launch the manifesto, described by the party as its “Sankalp Patra”.

Ajit Singh, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav in Deoband. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

On Sunday, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance held its first joint rally in Deoband. While BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav described the BJP and the Congress as two sides of the same coin, RLD's Ajit Singh, refrained from attacking the Congress. In a caution to voters, "particularly Muslims", Mayawati said, "If the BJP has to be dealt a body blow, then the gathbandhan is the only choice. The Congress is not strong enough to take on the BJP and I want to tell all of you, particularly Muslims, that a vote for the Congress here will only help the BJP. Do not split your votes."

Muslims, along with Dalits and a section of Jats in western UP, form the backbone of the gathbandhan’s support in these Lok Sabha elections, which also explains the choice of Deoband as the venue for the first alliance rally.

The gathbandhan’s first and only joint rally before the April 11 vote in western UP is aimed at mobilising its core base in the region — a coalition of Muslims, Dalits and Jats, which is crucial to defeating the BJP. But with Congress making it a triangular contest in six of the eight seats in the region that go to polls in the first phase, it remains to be seen whether the gathbandhan can arrest the split in anti-BJP votes.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission called Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the transfer of cops in West Bengal as "unfortunate." In a letter directed to Banerjee, the commission wrote that the EC is fully within its rights under the RP Act to act against officers. Days before the Lok Sabha elections, the poll body ordered the transfer of four officers, including the commissioners of Kolkata and Bidhannagar, and relieved them of all election-related duties. Criticising EC for its move, Mamata accused the poll body of acting “at the behest of the BJP”.