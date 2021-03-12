Election LIVE Updates: DMK releases list of 173 candidates; Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: DMK President M K Stalin on Friday released the list of all 173 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, retaining several sitting MLAs and senior ministers. Stalin will once again contest from Kolathur constituency while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut from Chepauk-Triplicane. This comes after DMK and AIADMK on Thursday sealed their seat sharing deals to directly fight from 173 and 178 constituencies respectively. From today, nominations will be opened in Tamil Nadu and they can be filled till March 19.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination from the Nandigram constituency, where he is pitted against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While touring the constituency today, Adhikari expressed confidence in the locals saying that they will defeat TMC and BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bengal polls by a “huge margin. Banerjee filed her nomination for the seat on March 10.
The health condition of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under treatment after suffering an injury in Nandigram has “improved slightly”, doctors said. Banerjee on Thursday said that she hopes to recover soon and may use a wheelchair to campaign for the Bengal polls starting March 27. Banerjee also appealed to her party cadres to remain calm
Responding to the letter sent by Trinamool Congress over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured yesterday, the Election Commission of India said it was unfortunate that the letter was “full of insinuations and averments”, news agency ANI reported. The poll body’s response comes after TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee held it responsible for the lapse in security of Mamata.
Actor Politician Kamal Haasan will be contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency for his Makkal Needhi Maiam party in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. Makkal Needhi Maiam will contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies in the polls.MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination from the Nandigram constituency, where he is pitted against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee filed her nomination for the seat on March 10. While touring the constituency today, Adhikari expressed confidence in the locals saying that they will defeat TMC and BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bengal polls by a “huge margin.Suvendu Adhikari after filing his nomination on Friday. (ANI)
Stalin released the list of all 173 candidates for the elections, retaining most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam-- all former ministers, besides others.
DMK President M K Stalin on Friday released the list of all 173 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, nominating himself from the Kolathur constituency once again.
Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here, Stalin said he will file the nomination, which started Friday in the poll-bound state, on March 15 and embark on the next leg of the campaign.
DMK leader MK Stalin on Friday released its 173 member candidate list. The party has given several seats to former ministers and senior leaders. Udhayanidhi Stalin has been fielded from Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. This comes after the party sealed its seat sharing deals on Thursday.
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that there was no question of any competition against BJP and that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bengal polls by a "huge margin." "I'm confident people will support BJP & bring it for real development in West Bengal. There is no question of any competition. BJP won 18 Parliamentary seats in 2019 & it will form a strong govt this time with a huge margin, ANI quoted.
BJP’s Nandigram candidate, set to face Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Bengal polls on Friday said that “to bring change, we need to remove this TMC.” “TMC has turned into a private company, where only 'Didi' and 'Bhaipo' can speak freely,” Adhikari added.
The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that government officials cannot be appointed as State Election Commissioner. Only independent persons have the power to do so.
As he is set to file his nomination for the Nandigram seat on Friday, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari took a jibe at his opponent Mamata Banerjee, saying that she only remembers them every 5 years when polls come. “'My relationship with them is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every 5 years when polls come. They will defeat her. I am also filing my nomination, I am a voter of Nandigram, ' Adhikari said as he met locals in the constituency today.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is set to file his nomination on Friday for the deeply contested battleground constituency of Nandigram in the upcoming Bengal polls. Before filing, he participated in a 'havan' in Nandigram. Adhikari, who defected from Trinamool Congress will fight Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for his seat.
One of the most divisive faces of Assam politics, Badruddin Ajmal has seen his stock rise even as the attacks on him increase, especially by the ruling BJP. The AIUDF leader who was in 2006 dismissed by then Congress Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi as “Badruddin who?” is now part of a Mahajot (grand alliance) forged by that party.
Ajmal, 65, who founded the AIUDF in 2005, is also a perfume baron, with a family business spread over 50 countries, and a three-time MP from Dhubri.
The AIUDF holds sway over the Bengali-origin Muslim community of Assam, and this election, because of the uncertainties among them over the NRC, Ajmal’s role could be even more crucial. On Wednesday, Ajmal threatened to go to court after a fake video of his giving an incendiary speech surfaced.
In the 2016 polls the AIUDF had won 14 seats (the Congress in comparison got 19). In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls though, its tally had gone down from three to one.( Read Abhishek Saha's piece here)
Arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK on Thursday almost sealed their seat-sharing deals with allies for the coming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on the eve of opening of nominations, with both set to contest in over 170 segments each out of the total 234 at stake.
While the AIADMK is eyeing a record third straight term, the DMK is keen to dethrone its traditional rival and stage a comeback to the ruling saddle after a gap of a decade. Keen to ensure a majority on their own in the April 6 single phase elections, the AIADMK will fight from 178 constituencies directly and the DMK from 174.
Filing of nominations will start on Friday and the last day is March 19. (With PTI)
The health condition of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under treatment after suffering an injury in Nandigram has “improved slightly”, doctors said. Reports of the tests conducted on the 66-year-old Trinamool Congress supremo were satisfactory and she is responding to treatment. "But the X-Ray done on her left leg showed a degenerative joint disease. We are treating that," a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM Hospital said. Degenerative joint disease is a type of arthritis that occurs when flexible tissue at the ends of bones wears down. (With PTI)
Four days after BJP minister Sum Ronghang joined the Congress after denied ticket, the opposition party on Thursday nominated him to contest the forthcoming Assam Assembly polls from his Diphu constituency.
All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik issued the fourth list for Assam containing two names, including Ronghang for the Diphu seat in Karbi Anglong district.
The other candidate is Raton Engti for the Bokajan constituency in the same district.
Unhappy over denial of ticket, Ronghang, holding the portfolios of Hill Areas Development and Mines and Minerals, on Sunday joined the opposition Congress. (PTI)
The Left Front (LF) on Thursday came out with a "draft manifesto" for the West Bengal assembly elections, asserting that it will ensure safety and security of all minorities and frame policies for the state's industrial development, if voted to power.
The CPI(M)-led front, which has formed an alliance with the Congress and newly-floated ISF, also said that it would work towards re-establishing democracy in the state and not implement "repressive laws" brought into force by the BJP, such as the ones on cow slaughter and 'love jihad'.
The draft has been forwarded to alliance partners Congress and Abbas Siddique-led ISF, the front stated, maintaining that their views and opinions, too, will find a place in the final manifesto.
Claiming that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are playing the communal card to polarise the state's populace, the front said that it would strictly abide by the principles of the Constitution, and ensure equal rights for all religions. (PTI)
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday set aside the rejection of candidature of the Trinamool Congress nominee for the Joypur constituency, and directed the returning officer concerned to allow the candidate to take part in the election.
Joypur goes to polls on March 27 in the first of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly election.
The court directed the returning officer to permit petitioner Ujjwal Kumar to participate in the elections by treating his application of nomination for candidature and connected affidavit filed by him as valid and in accordance with the law.
Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya ordered that the rejection of Kumar's candidature, "being contrary to law, is set aside". (PTI)
Responding to the letter sent by Trinamool Congress over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured yesterday, the Election Commission of India said it was unfortunate that the letter was "full of insinuations and averments", news agency ANI reported.
Banerjee had claimed she was attacked by a group of “four or five people” outside a temple in Nandigram, hours after she filed her nomination papers from the constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections. Sources said the Election Commission has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary Allapan Bandyopadhyay, its general observer Ajay Naik and special police observer Vivek Dubey on the incident by 5 pm Friday.
The poll body further said, "It is indeed an unfortunate incident and needs to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch."
"Completely incorrect to suggest that Commission has taken over law and order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections and appropriated whole governance structure," it added.
A section of ruling AIADMK and DMK workers on Thursday protested against allocation of constituencies from their home turf to allies for the April 6 assembly elections and wanted them to be set apart for partymen.
AIADMK workers protested against giving away the Egmore segment here to ally Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, while DMK cadres raised slogans against parting with the Ponneri constituency to Congress.
The ruling party men also protested against allocation of Poonamalle and Gummidipoondi constituencies to ally PMK.
Upset over omission of Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel's name in the AIADMK list so far, her supporters in Vaniyambadi said the ruling party should not expect the votes of people from the region.
Similarly, in Sivaganga, Khadi Minister G Baskaran's supporters protested against him being not nominated. AIADMK workers staged protest in other places as well including Srivilliputhur, Cheyyur and Chengelpet against the official nominees and wanted them to be replaced. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday demanded a probe into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during electioneering in Nandigram and hoped that people would elect her their CM once again.
Accusing the BJP of hatching pre-poll conspiracies against the Trinamool Congress and Banerjee, Yadav asserted that people in West Bengal know Mamata Banerjee has been the sole popular chief minister of the state.
"The BJP may hatch as many conspiracies as they want" how many more such incidents might take place," Yadav said while talking to reporters at the residence of his party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burq here.
"I hope the people of Bengal will once again elect Mamata Banerjee. The people know if there is any popular chief minister, it is Mamata Banerjee," said Yadav.
Replying to a radiogram incident, "It should be investigated. The people who attacked or those at whose behest this incident took place should be exposed." (PTI)
DMK’s ally Congress has released the list of constituencies they will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Thursday presented the list to the reporters gathered in front of the DMK headquarters in Chennai.
The 25 constituencies in which Congress will contest are Ponneri (R), Sripermbuthur (R), Sholinghur, Uthangarai, Omalur, Uthagamandalam, Coimbatore (South), Karaikudi, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikuntam, Colachel, Vilavancode, Killiyur, Erode (E), Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi (R), Srivilliputhur (R), Tiruvadanai, Udumalaipet, Mayiladuthurai and Velachery.
Of these constituencies, the national parties Congress and BJP will face off each other in Colachel, Vilavancode, Coimbatore (South), Udhagamandalam and Karaikudi. In Sholinghur, Virudhachalam and Mayiladuthurai, Congress will take on PMK. Constituencies like Sriperumbuthur which is traditionally allocated to Congress has been done this time as well. The national party has been keen on contesting in this constituency which has the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated here in 1991.
Apart from the state assembly constituencies, both Congress and BJP will take on each other in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-election. The seat fell vacant following the demise of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar.
“DMK and Tamil Nadu Congress have reached an agreement on the list of constituencies. Whatever we expected, wished, has happened. We are very happy and satisfied with the agreement. We thank the secular-front leader MK Stalin. The alliance is formed not just for a change in governance, it is formed to safeguard public and to uphold social justice. We have the support of public, we will emerge victorious,” TNCC President KS Alagiri said.
(Report by Janardhan Koushik)