Election LIVE Updates: DMK releases list of 173 candidates; Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: DMK President M K Stalin on Friday released the list of all 173 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, retaining several sitting MLAs and senior ministers. Stalin will once again contest from Kolathur constituency while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut from Chepauk-Triplicane. This comes after DMK and AIADMK on Thursday sealed their seat sharing deals to directly fight from 173 and 178 constituencies respectively. From today, nominations will be opened in Tamil Nadu and they can be filled till March 19.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination from the Nandigram constituency, where he is pitted against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While touring the constituency today, Adhikari expressed confidence in the locals saying that they will defeat TMC and BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bengal polls by a “huge margin. Banerjee filed her nomination for the seat on March 10.

The health condition of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under treatment after suffering an injury in Nandigram has “improved slightly”, doctors said. Banerjee on Thursday said that she hopes to recover soon and may use a wheelchair to campaign for the Bengal polls starting March 27. Banerjee also appealed to her party cadres to remain calm

Responding to the letter sent by Trinamool Congress over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured yesterday, the Election Commission of India said it was unfortunate that the letter was “full of insinuations and averments”, news agency ANI reported. The poll body’s response comes after TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee held it responsible for the lapse in security of Mamata.