Friday, March 12, 2021
Election LIVE Updates: DMK releases list of 173 candidates; Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram

West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Live Updates: From today, nominations will be opened in Tamil Nadu and they can be filled till March 19.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi |
Updated: March 12, 2021 1:46:01 pm
Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: DMK President M K Stalin on Friday released the list of all 173 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, retaining several sitting MLAs and senior ministers. Stalin will once again contest from Kolathur constituency  while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut from Chepauk-Triplicane. This comes after DMK and AIADMK on Thursday sealed their seat sharing deals to directly fight from 173 and 178 constituencies respectively. From today, nominations will be opened in Tamil Nadu and they can be filled till March 19.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination from the Nandigram constituency, where he is pitted against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While touring the constituency today, Adhikari expressed confidence in the locals saying that they will defeat TMC and BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bengal polls by a “huge margin. Banerjee filed her nomination for the seat on March 10.

The health condition of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under treatment after suffering an injury in Nandigram has “improved slightly”, doctors said. Banerjee on Thursday said that she hopes to recover soon and may use a wheelchair to campaign for the Bengal polls starting March 27. Banerjee also appealed to her party cadres to remain calm

Responding to the letter sent by Trinamool Congress over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured yesterday, the Election Commission of India said it was unfortunate that the letter was “full of insinuations and averments”, news agency ANI reported. The poll body’s response comes after TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee held it responsible for the lapse in security of Mamata.

Assembly Election Live Updates: Health Ministry to mask PM picture on vaccine certificates; Mamata Banerjee's tests detected injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck, says doctor; 'Nothing will break her will,' TMC after attack on Mamata;  Sitting BJP MLA in Assam denied ticket, says will quit

13:44 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South assembly constituency

Actor Politician Kamal Haasan will be contesting from the  Coimbatore South assembly constituency for his Makkal Needhi Maiam party in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. Makkal Needhi Maiam will contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies in the polls.MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.

13:22 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Just In| Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram constituency

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination from the Nandigram constituency, where he is pitted against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee filed her nomination for the seat on March 10. While touring the constituency today, Adhikari expressed confidence in the locals saying that they will defeat TMC and BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bengal polls by a “huge margin.Suvendu Adhikari after filing his nomination on Friday. (ANI)

13:12 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Candidate List: DMK retains most sitting MLAs, senior ministers

Stalin released the list of all 173 candidates for the elections, retaining most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam-- all former ministers, besides others.

13:09 (IST)12 Mar 2021
MK Stalin to contest from Kolathur constituency 

DMK President M K Stalin on Friday released the list of all 173 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, nominating himself from the Kolathur constituency once again. 

Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here, Stalin said he will file the nomination, which started Friday in the poll-bound state, on March 15 and embark on the next leg of the campaign.

DMK President MK Stalin on Friday
12:53 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Just In| DMK releases 173 member candidate list 

DMK leader MK Stalin on Friday released its 173 member candidate list. The party has given several seats to former ministers and senior leaders. Udhayanidhi Stalin has been fielded from Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. This comes after the party sealed its seat sharing deals on Thursday.

12:27 (IST)12 Mar 2021
BJP will win Bengal by huge margin, no question of any competition, says Suvendu Adhikari

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that there was no question of any competition against BJP and that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bengal polls by a "huge margin." "I'm confident people will support BJP & bring it for real development in West Bengal. There is no question of any competition. BJP won 18 Parliamentary seats in 2019 & it will form a strong govt this time with a huge margin, ANI quoted.

12:23 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Need to remove TMC to bring change in Bengal, says Suvendu Adhikari

BJP’s Nandigram candidate, set to face Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Bengal polls on Friday said that “to bring change, we need to remove this TMC.” “TMC has turned into a private company, where only 'Didi' and 'Bhaipo' can speak freely,” Adhikari added. 

12:03 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Government officials cannot be appointed as State Election Commissioner, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that government officials cannot be appointed as State Election Commissioner. Only independent persons have the power to do so.

10:58 (IST)12 Mar 2021
'My relationship with them is very old, they will defeat Mamata': Adhikari on Nandigram voters

As he is set to file his nomination for the Nandigram seat on Friday, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari took a jibe at his opponent Mamata Banerjee, saying that she only remembers them every 5 years when polls come. “'My relationship with them is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every 5 years when polls come. They will defeat her. I am also filing my nomination, I am a voter of Nandigram, ' Adhikari said as he met locals in the constituency today.

10:52 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Suvendu Adhikari to file Nandigram seat nomination today

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is set to file his nomination on Friday for the deeply contested battleground constituency of Nandigram in the upcoming Bengal polls. Before filing, he participated in a 'havan' in Nandigram. Adhikari, who defected from Trinamool Congress will fight Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for his seat.

Adhikari at Nandigram on Friday
10:45 (IST)12 Mar 2021
The AIUDF leader is the man to watch in Assam’s NRC-CAA politics

One of the most divisive faces of Assam politics, Badruddin Ajmal has seen his stock rise even as the attacks on him increase, especially by the ruling BJP. The AIUDF leader who was in 2006 dismissed by then Congress Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi as “Badruddin who?” is now part of a Mahajot (grand alliance) forged by that party.

Ajmal, 65, who founded the AIUDF in 2005, is also a perfume baron, with a family business spread over 50 countries, and a three-time MP from Dhubri.

The AIUDF holds sway over the Bengali-origin Muslim community of Assam, and this election, because of the uncertainties among them over the NRC, Ajmal’s role could be even more crucial. On Wednesday, Ajmal threatened to go to court after a fake video of his giving an incendiary speech surfaced.

In the 2016 polls the AIUDF had won 14 seats (the Congress in comparison got 19). In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls though, its tally had gone down from three to one.( Read Abhishek Saha's piece here)

09:14 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Tamil Nadu: Filing of nominations open today; AIADMK, DMK seal seat sharing deals

Arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK on Thursday almost sealed their seat-sharing deals with allies for the coming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on the eve of opening of nominations, with both set to contest in over 170 segments each out of the total 234 at stake.

While the AIADMK is eyeing a record third straight term, the DMK is keen to dethrone its traditional rival and stage a comeback to the ruling saddle after a gap of a decade. Keen to ensure a majority on their own in the April 6 single phase elections, the AIADMK will fight from 178 constituencies directly and the DMK from 174. 

Filing of nominations will start on Friday and the last day is March 19. (With PTI)

08:52 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Mamata Banerjee's health condition improves slightly, says doctors

The health condition of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under treatment after suffering an injury in Nandigram has “improved slightly”, doctors said. Reports of the tests conducted on the 66-year-old Trinamool Congress supremo were satisfactory and she is responding to treatment. "But the X-Ray done on her left leg showed a degenerative joint disease. We are treating that," a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM Hospital said. Degenerative joint disease is a type of arthritis that occurs when flexible tissue at the ends of bones wears down. (With PTI)

22:33 (IST)11 Mar 2021
Congress makes ex-BJP minister its candidate from Diphu seat

Four days after BJP minister Sum Ronghang joined the Congress after denied ticket, the opposition party on Thursday nominated him to contest the forthcoming Assam Assembly polls from his Diphu constituency.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik issued the fourth list for Assam containing two names, including Ronghang for the Diphu seat in Karbi Anglong district.

The other candidate is Raton Engti for the Bokajan constituency in the same district.

Unhappy over denial of ticket, Ronghang, holding the portfolios of Hill Areas Development and Mines and Minerals, on Sunday joined the opposition Congress. (PTI)

22:32 (IST)11 Mar 2021
Equal rights for all religions, industrial growth on Left Front's draft manifesto for Bengal polls

The Left Front (LF) on Thursday came out with a "draft manifesto" for the West Bengal assembly elections, asserting that it will ensure safety and security of all minorities and frame policies for the state's industrial development, if voted to power.

The CPI(M)-led front, which has formed an alliance with the Congress and newly-floated ISF, also said that it would work towards re-establishing democracy in the state and not implement "repressive laws" brought into force by the BJP, such as the ones on cow slaughter and 'love jihad'.

The draft has been forwarded to alliance partners Congress and Abbas Siddique-led ISF, the front stated, maintaining that their views and opinions, too, will find a place in the final manifesto.

Claiming that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are playing the communal card to polarise the state's populace, the front said that it would strictly abide by the principles of the Constitution, and ensure equal rights for all religions. (PTI)

21:43 (IST)11 Mar 2021
HC sets aside rejection of TMC nominee's candidature by returning officer

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday set aside the rejection of candidature of the Trinamool Congress nominee for the Joypur constituency, and directed the returning officer concerned to allow the candidate to take part in the election.

Joypur goes to polls on March 27 in the first of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly election.

The court directed the returning officer to permit petitioner Ujjwal Kumar to participate in the elections by treating his application of nomination for candidature and connected affidavit filed by him as valid and in accordance with the law.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya ordered that the rejection of Kumar's candidature, "being contrary to law, is set aside". (PTI)

20:43 (IST)11 Mar 2021
EC responds to TMC letter over Nandigram incident, calls it 'full of insinuations'

Responding to the letter sent by Trinamool Congress over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured yesterday, the Election Commission of India said it was unfortunate that the letter was "full of insinuations and averments", news agency ANI reported.

Banerjee had claimed she was attacked by a group of “four or five people” outside a temple in Nandigram, hours after she filed her nomination papers from the constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections. Sources said the Election Commission has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary Allapan Bandyopadhyay, its general observer Ajay Naik and special police observer Vivek Dubey on the incident by 5 pm Friday.

The poll body further said, "It is indeed an unfortunate incident and needs to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch."

"Completely incorrect to suggest that Commission has taken over law and order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections and appropriated whole governance structure," it added.

20:26 (IST)11 Mar 2021
AIADMK, DMK cadres protest against parting with seats to allies

A section of ruling AIADMK and DMK workers on Thursday protested against allocation of constituencies from their home turf to allies for the April 6 assembly elections and wanted them to be set apart for partymen.

AIADMK workers protested against giving away the Egmore segment here to ally Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, while DMK cadres raised slogans against parting with the Ponneri constituency to Congress.

The ruling party men also protested against allocation of Poonamalle and Gummidipoondi constituencies to ally PMK.

Upset over omission of Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel's name in the AIADMK list so far, her supporters in Vaniyambadi said the ruling party should not expect the votes of people from the region.

Similarly, in Sivaganga, Khadi Minister G Baskaran's supporters protested against him being not nominated. AIADMK workers staged protest in other places as well including Srivilliputhur, Cheyyur and Chengelpet against the official nominees and wanted them to be replaced. (PTI)

20:20 (IST)11 Mar 2021
Nandigram incident: Akhilesh makes insinuations, demands probe into 'attack' on Mamata

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday demanded a probe into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during electioneering in Nandigram and hoped that people would elect her their CM once again.

Accusing the BJP of hatching pre-poll conspiracies against the Trinamool Congress and Banerjee, Yadav asserted that people in West Bengal know Mamata Banerjee has been the sole popular chief minister of the state.

"The BJP may hatch as many conspiracies as they want" how many more such incidents might take place," Yadav said while talking to reporters at the residence of his party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burq here.

"I hope the people of Bengal will once again elect Mamata Banerjee. The people know if there is any popular chief minister, it is Mamata Banerjee," said Yadav.

Replying to a radiogram incident, "It should be investigated. The people who attacked or those at whose behest this incident took place should be exposed." (PTI)

20:16 (IST)11 Mar 2021
Tamil Nadu polls: Congress releases 25 constituencies list, faces BJP directly in five constituencies

DMK’s ally Congress has released the list of constituencies they will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Thursday presented the list to the reporters gathered in front of the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

The 25 constituencies in which Congress will contest are  Ponneri (R), Sripermbuthur (R), Sholinghur, Uthangarai, Omalur, Uthagamandalam, Coimbatore (South), Karaikudi, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikuntam, Colachel, Vilavancode, Killiyur, Erode (E), Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi (R), Srivilliputhur (R), Tiruvadanai, Udumalaipet, Mayiladuthurai and Velachery.

Of these constituencies, the national parties Congress and BJP will face off each other in Colachel, Vilavancode, Coimbatore (South), Udhagamandalam and Karaikudi. In Sholinghur, Virudhachalam and Mayiladuthurai, Congress will take on PMK. Constituencies like Sriperumbuthur which is traditionally allocated to Congress has been done this time as well. The national party has been keen on contesting in this constituency which has the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated here in 1991.

Apart from the state assembly constituencies, both Congress and BJP will take on each other in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-election. The seat fell vacant following the demise of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar.

“DMK and Tamil Nadu Congress have reached an agreement on the list of constituencies. Whatever we expected, wished, has happened. We are very happy and satisfied with the agreement. We thank the secular-front leader MK Stalin. The alliance is formed not just for a change in governance, it is formed to safeguard public and to uphold social justice. We have the support of public, we will emerge victorious,” TNCC President KS Alagiri said.

(Report by Janardhan Koushik)

Election LIVE updates: Statewise seats distribution.

Amid an exodus of Trinamool Congress leaders to the BJP, the party on Wednesday yet again a suffered a major setback ahead of the Assembly elections as State minister Bachchu Hansda and TMC MLA Gouri Sankar Dutta, who did not receive a ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls, joined the BJP. In another poll-related news from the state, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who released the TMC manifesto on Tuesday, filed her nomination from the Nandigram assembly seat on Wednesday.

In Tamil Nadu, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday. In Kerala, the CPM also released its list, which includes health minister K K Shailaja, former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev excise minister T P Ramakrishnan among others. The DMDK on Tuesday walked out of the NDA alliance for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls as it failed to reach an agreement on seat sharing with the ruling AIADMK. Party leader Vijayakant said that despite several rounds of talks the ruling party didn't agree to their seat-sharing demand. The two parties failed to make an agreement as the DMDK had been demanding a higher number of seats than what was offered by the ruling party.

Coming to Assam, the passing away of Gogoi Senior has left the Congress without a chief ministerial face, and the void is most apparent in this Upper Assam constituency, that votes on March 27, in the first phase of the elections.

Meanwhile in Kerala, implementing its two-term limit policy for the first time,  the ruling CPM released its list for the Kerala elections benching 33 of its sitting MLAs on Wednesday. While six ministers have been re-fielded, along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among the five denied tickets was Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the ruling All India Anna David Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Including the first list which was released a couple of days ago, as many as 27 former ministers have been renominated.

The party will contest on its ‘Two leaves’ symbol in 177 constituencies across the state and nine in Chennai.

 