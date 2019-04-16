Poll dept issues notice to Himachal BJP President for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

A day after a video of Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti went viral on social media where he was heard using derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the District Election Officer (DEO), Solan issued a notice to Satti on Tuesday for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. An FIR was also registered against Satti on Tuesday in the Baddi police district.

Advertising

State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Devesh Kumar said that the Election Commission of India “has taken strict cognisance” of the unwanted remarks by Satti, and that Satti has been asked to reply to the notice within 24 hours of its receipt.On Sunday, during a meeting with BJP workers at Ramshehar in Solan district, which falls under the Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, Satti, during his speech, had read out an alleged Facebook post that included derogatory remarks against Gandhi.

The Congress, which had brought the matter to the notice of the election commission, had also filed a police complaint against Satti for the remarks.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the Congress, on Tuesday an FIR was registered against Satti in the Baddi police district, under which falls Ramshehar.Baddi Additional Superintendent of Police N K Sharma said, “Taking note of the complaint filed against him (Satti), an FIR was registered against him under Section 294 (uttering obscene words in a public place) of IPC.”The Congress, which has been demanding an apology from Satti, carried out demonstrations against him across the state on Tuesday.

Advertising

Satti’s effigies were also burnt at various centres in Himachal Pradesh.The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee said that the demonstrations against Satti would continue until he apologises for the remarks made against their party president.On Monday, Vinay Sharma, former Deputy Advocate General, had posted a video on his Facebook page, saying that if Satti didn’t apologise, he would file a police complaint against Satti.

In the video, Sharma further said, “Agar usne maafi nahi maangi toh jo Satpal Satti ki kaali zubaan kaat kar laega… usko 10 lakh rupya diya jaega (Whoever chops off Satti’s tongue will be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh).”On Tuesday the BJP filed a police complaint against Sharma. The BJP also brought the matter to the notice of the election department.CEO Kumar said that DEO Kangra has been directed to probe the matter and submit the findings and reports to Kumar.