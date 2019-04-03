EC issues showcause notice to Yogi Adityanath over ‘Modi ji ki Sena’ remark

The Election Commission on Wednesday served a showcause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling the Indian Army “Modiji ki sena”. The Commission has asked the BJP leader to file a reply by April 5.

Advertising

The development comes after the UP Chief Electoral Officer sought a transcript of Adityanath’s speech that he delivered in Ghaziabad to check whether there had been any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

At a rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday, while referring to developments post the Pulwama terror attack, Adityanath said while the Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists, Modiji’s Army gives bullets and bombs to terrorists.

“Congress ke log atankwadiyon ko biryani khilate thhay, aur Modiji ki sena atankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. Yahi antar hai. Congress ke log Azhar Masood jaise atankwadiyon ke saath ji laga karke atankwad ko protsahit karti hai. Aur Modiji ke netritva mein, aaj aatankwad ko, unke thikano ko nasht aur dhwast karke aatankwad ki hi nahi, Pakistan ki kamar todne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar kar rahi hai,” he said.

(“People of the Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists while Modiji’s army gives bullets and bombs to terrorists. This is the difference. People of Congress encouraged terrorism by using ji to address terrorists such as Azhar Masood. Under Modiji’s leadership, the BJP government is not only destroying the locations of terrorists but also breaking Pakistan’s back.”)

The Election Commission had on March 19 asked political parties to “desist” from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns.

Adityanath’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the Opposition. While Congress said the remarks were an insult to the Armed forces, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed it “shocking”.

“Yogi Adityanath has renamed the Indian Army to Modi’s Sena. This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India’s Armed Forces, not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Yogi Adityanath must apologise,” Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

The TMC supremo said the Armed forces were a great asset of our nation and not a “cassette of the BJP”. “It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the ‘Modi Sena’. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation,” she had said.