EC writes to Railways, civil aviation over use of PM’s photo on tickets, passes

The Election Commission (EC) has written to the Railways and Civil Aviation Ministries on the continued use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs on railway tickets and Air India boarding passes even after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 10.

Advertising

The Commission, immediately after the announcement of Lok Sabha dates on March 10, had ordered the Cabinet Secretary, state Chief Secretaries and all Chief Electoral Officers to remove references to any minister, politician or political party from official websites of central and state governments. Print and electronic advertisements highlighting achievements of the incumbent government at the cost of public money is also prohibited till elections end. Follow more election news here.

The above instructions were in keeping with the model code of conduct which forbids use of government office and official machinery and personnel to the advantage of the party in power once elections are announced.

Last week, the Trinamool Congress had complained to EC about railway tickets continuing to carry achievements of the NDA-II government with regard to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana along with Modi’s photograph.

This week, former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant tweeted a photograph of his boarding pass issued at the New Delhi airport, questioning how pictures of the Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani were printed on the back of the pass.

The railways had last week decided to withdraw the tickets carrying the photographs of the Prime Minister, sources in the ministry said.

Nearly one lakh such tickets were printed and a few were remaining in the lot. The ministry is likely to reiterate the same position to EC, they said.

The railways had said all its 17 zones have been directed against using the tickets carrying the picture of the Prime Minister.

An Air India spokesperson earlier said the boarding passes seemed to be the ones printed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in January and the photographs were part of the advertisement from third parties. —With PTI inputs