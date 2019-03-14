After BJP prod, Election Commission to review poll preparedness in Bengal

A day after the BJP urged the Election Commission (EC) to declare West Bengal a “super sensitive state” so as to ensure fair polling, the poll watchdog Thursday said it would send Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain to review poll preparedness in the state. West Bengal will see polling in seven phases, beginning on April 11, followed by counting of votes for all seats on May 23.

The development comes after a BJP delegation, comprising Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, JP Nadda and the party’s general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Kailash Vijayvargiya, met top officials of the Election Commission and expressed concerns over the alleged possibility of election-related violence in the state.

“We have requested the Election Commission that the state of West Bengal should be declared as super-sensitive. And have also demanded that central forces should be deployed at all polling booths in the state,” Prasad said.

He said the BJP also requested the EC to transfer police officers whose “electoral impartiality is questionable” and also sought the withdrawal of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from election duty.

Slamming the BJP for the move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the saffron party “was trying to hide behind central forces as it can’t win any seat in the state”. “How are they preparing the list of sensitive booths? Since we are fighting against Amit Shah and Modi, we are being targeted. The Election Commission should act impartially,” she said.

Even after the Lok Sabha schedule was announced, the TMC had alleged that the BJP submitted false data on the law and order situation in West Bengal, which forced the EC to declare seven-phase polls for the state.