Election Commission website and app down on Lok Sabha poll result day

The Voter Helpline application, which provides real-time trends and results of counting of votes on all 542 seats across the country, is also not working on IOS and Android.

The Election Commission had launched a total of 12 applications, including CVigil, Suvidha Candidate and Voter Turnout, to make people aware of their voting rights before the elections. (Source: File)

With counting on 542 seats in the Lok Sabha in full swing, the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s website and its new mobile application — Voter Helpline — has been down for the past one hour. “The server is temporarily unable to service your request,” a message on the EC website shows.

The Voter Helpline application, which provides real-time trends and results of counting of votes on all 542 seats across the country, is also not working on IOS and Android. The Election Commission had launched a total of 12 applications, including CVigil, Suvidha Candidate and Voter Turnout, to make people aware of their voting rights before the elections.

Apart from the 2019 Lok Sabha results, the Voter Helpline app can be used for registering to electoral services and to find out the name of local polling officials.

