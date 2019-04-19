Toggle Menu
Election Commission warns Naqvi over his ‘Modi ki sena’ commenthttps://indianexpress.com/elections/election-commission-warns-naqvi-over-his-modi-ki-sena-comment-lok-sabha-elections-5683214/

Election Commission warns Naqvi over his ‘Modi ki sena’ comment

The order comes after came after Naqvi was purportedly heard referring to the forces as “Modi ki sena (Modi’s army)” at a rally in Rampur in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this month.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi warning, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Modiji ki sena remark, BJP, Election Commission, Election Commission warning, Model Code of Conduct, MCC violation, Election news, Indian express
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI/File)

The Election Commission on Thursday warned Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over his ‘Modi ki Sena’ comment during the election campaign, directing him to “desist” from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of the forces.

The order comes after came after Naqvi was purportedly heard referring to the forces as “Modi ki sena (Modi’s army)” at a rally in Rampur in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this month.

“Commission has again seen the video recording of Naqvi’s speech and is convinced that the statement made by him are not in line with the spirit of the Commission’s multiple advisories…to desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of the Defence Forces,” the EC order said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In Haryana, AAP to field 3 candidates, JJP gets 7 seats
2 Shiv Sena backs BJP move on Sadhvi Pragya, other allies mum
3 Beaten, tortured to make me confess to blast, says Sadhvi Pragya