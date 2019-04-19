Election Commission warns Naqvi over his ‘Modi ki sena’ comment

The Election Commission on Thursday warned Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over his ‘Modi ki Sena’ comment during the election campaign, directing him to “desist” from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of the forces.

Advertising

The order comes after came after Naqvi was purportedly heard referring to the forces as “Modi ki sena (Modi’s army)” at a rally in Rampur in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this month.

“Commission has again seen the video recording of Naqvi’s speech and is convinced that the statement made by him are not in line with the spirit of the Commission’s multiple advisories…to desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of the Defence Forces,” the EC order said.