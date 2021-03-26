Election Commission transfers 5 officials in Bengal, 2 in Tamil Nadu

Election Commission on Thursday ordered the transfer of four IPS officers and an IAS officer in West Bengal. (File)

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered the transfer of four IPS officers and an IAS officer in West Bengal, while two officials were transferred in Tamil Nadu. “[The] officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election related posts till the completion of election,” read its order.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, while for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, polls will be held on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

EC had earlier shunted out West Bengal DGP. In Tamil Nadu, the opposition DMK had lodged complaints against the two officials for allegedly supporting the ruling AIADMK.