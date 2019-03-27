Election Commission to examine if PM’s Mission Shakti address violated model code

The Election Commission has directed a Committee of Officers to examine if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation over Mission Shakti violates the Model Code of Conduct.

“The matter related to the address of the Prime Minister to the Nation on electronic media today afternoon has been brought to the notice of ECI. The Commission has directed a Committee of Officers to examine the matter immediately in the light of Model Code of Conduct,” tweeted Sheyphali Sharan, official spokesperson of the ECI.

Addressing the nation, earlier in the day, Modi declared that India has established itself as a global space power after the success of the operation ‘Mission Shakti’. The prime minister said India shot down one of its satellites in space on Wednesday with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability.

This brings India in the select league of nations that claim to have anti-satellite weapons. Only the United States, China and Russia have demonstrated this capability till now.

The Congress, however, accused Modi of indulging in theatrics and playing politics over scientists’ achievements while other opposition parties complained to the Election Commission alleging a violation of Model Code of Conduct(MCC).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Modi’s announcement was “limitless drama and publicity mongering”, amounting to “gross violation” of the model code of conduct. She also accused the Prime Minister of making the announcement to “reap political benefits” and said her party will move the EC.

Speaking in the same vein, allies BSP and SP alleged it was a diversionary tactic while the CPI-M lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, terming the Prime Minister’s action as a “violation” of the model code of conduct.

