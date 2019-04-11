Election Commission to issue notice to Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath too under lens

The Election Commission (EC) is set to issue a showcause notice to BSP chief Mayawati for her appeal to Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur and Bareilly districts during the first joint rally of the BSP-SP alliance in Deoband on April 7, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to sources, Mayawati’s remarks are a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which states “there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes”.

Calling their gathbandhan an “alliance for change” in their first joint rally since finalising the tie-up last year, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav had on Sunday described the BJP and the Congress as two sides of the same coin – and cautioned voters, “particularly Muslims”, against splitting their votes in the eight western UP seats that go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

“If the BJP has to be dealt a body blow, then the gathbandhan is the only choice. The Congress is not strong enough to take on the BJP and I want to tell all of you, particularly Muslims, that a vote for the Congress here will only help the BJP. Do not split your votes,” Mayawati said at the rally.

The party chief will be issued a showcause notice soon to explain herself, said sources.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer took cognizance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments at a rally in Meerut, where he said “if you (Opposition) have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrangbali”. Speaking to The Indian Express, UP’s Additional Chief Electoral Officer Brahm Ram Dev Tiwari said, “We have asked the Meerut District Magistrate to submit a report and will look into the matter.”

Targeting the mahagathbandhan and the Congress at a rally in Meerut on Tuesday Adityanath had said, “Tumhe agar Ali par vishwas hai to hamey Bajrang Bali par vishwas hai (If you have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrang Bali).” Last week, the poll panel advised Adityanath to be more careful in his utterances in future after he triggered a controversy by calling the Indian Army “Modiji ki Sena”.