EC issues showcause notice to Giriraj Singh for remark against Muslims

The Election Commission on Monday issued showcause notice to BJP leader Giriraj Singh for his remarks against Muslims in Begusarai. He has been given 24 hours to respond to the Model Code notice.

Addressing the rally in Begusarai, Singh had said in Hindi, “Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them. My ancestors died at the Simaria Ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space.”

The commission said, prima facie, Singh, who is contesting from Begusarai, has violated provisions of the model code and directions of the Supreme Court which had said that religion cannot be used while making statements during campaigning.

Taking suo moto cognizance, the Begusarai district administration in Bihar had on April 25 booked Singh for violating the model code of conduct and the Representation of the People Act by making controversial remarks against Muslims at a rally on April 24, where BJP president Amit Shah was also present.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he was barred from campaigning in Bihar and Jharkhand for communal remarks.