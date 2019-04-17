Election Commission sets up panel to watch, decide on PM biopic

Toggle Menu
The court asked the EC to do this by April 19 and inform about its decision to the court in a sealed cover.

The Election Commission has set up a committee of its senior officers and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to watch PM Narendra Modi, the biopic starring Vivek Oberoi, and decide whether its public screening during the Lok Sabha polls should be allowed.

The committee was set up at the behest of the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea against the EC’s decision to stall the movie’s screening for the period that the Model Code of Conduct for the polls was in force. The court asked the EC to do this by April 19 and inform about its decision to the court in a sealed cover.

