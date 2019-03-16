EC wants report on PM posters at airports: Congress

Advertising

The Congress on Friday said that the Election Commission of India has informed it that it has asked for a report regarding posters and advertisements of the Prime Minister at petrol pumps, airports and railway stations across the country. Party leader RPN Singh told the media that they had submitted a representation in this regard to ECI on March 10, and it has informed the party that it has called for a report by Friday evening to understand how many such posters and advertisements exist at the moment.

Singh also said the party has raised objections regarding “objectionable and obscene” statements made by BJP ministers on the Congress president and other leaders, and demanded an inquiry. The ECI, Singh said, told the Congress that it has asked for the videos of such statements.