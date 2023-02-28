scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Election Commission orders re-poll in 4 polling stations in Nagaland

Monday’s poll declared void; re-poll on March 1

The re-poll would be held on March 1 between 7am and 4pm, the EC said, asking the CEO to ensure wide publicity of the same. (PTI)
The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered a re-poll in four polling stations of Nagaland, a day after the State Assembly elections were held in the state along with Meghalaya.

After polls closed on Monday, the EC had said in a statement that voting had gone off peacefully in both states and there was no re-poll in any of the 5,710 polling stations. However, on Tuesday, the EC wrote to the Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer declaring the polls in New Colony PS of Zunheboto (ST), Pangti V PS of Sanis (ST), Jaboka Village PS of Tizit (ST) and Pathso East Wing PS of Thonoknyu (ST) constituencies void. The EC said the decision was taken “on the basis of reports submitted by General Observers and after taking all material circumstances into account”. The re-poll would be held on March 1 between 7am and 4pm, the EC said, asking the CEO to ensure wide publicity of the same. Votes are scheduled to be counted on March 2.

While not mentioning the reason behind the decision, the EC letter to the CEO cited Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which provides for fresh polls in the event of “destruction of ballot boxes”, “mechanical failure” of Electronic Voting Machines and “any such error or irregularity in procedure as is likely to vitiate the poll”.

The Congress had on Monday submitted a complaint to the EC alleging booth capturing in six polling stations of Aolengden constituency and three in Tizit, including Jaboka Village, and demanded re-polls.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 22:07 IST
