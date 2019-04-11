Toggle Menu
Election Commission pulls up Revenue Department for ‘insolent’ reply on raids

Responding to the Commission’s advice, the Revenue Department said it understood what “neutrality” meant and the Commission should advise its own officers to enforce measures to curb use of illicit money in elections and keep tax officers in the loop.

The Commission wrote to Revenue Secretary AB Pandey Wednesday, reprimanding his department’s “casual and trivial” approach. (Representational Image)

A day after the Election Commission (EC) objected to the Revenue Department’s blunt reply to its advice that the action taken by enforcement agencies during polls should be “neutral”, “impartial” and “non-discriminatory”, the poll panel recorded its “extreme displeasure” in writing.

The Commission wrote to Revenue Secretary AB Pandey Wednesday, reprimanding his department’s “casual and trivial” approach. Instead of detailing modalities of implementing EC’s Sunday advisory, the department “insolently chose to issue a counter advisory”, EC’s letter stated.

Responding to the Commission’s advice, the Revenue Department said it understood what “neutrality” meant and the Commission should advise its own officers to enforce measures to curb use of illicit money in elections and keep tax officers in the loop.

“The Commission has noted with extreme displeasure, the tone and tenor used for addressing a constitutional authority in stark violation of the established protocol. Therefore, the Commission reprimands the Department of Revenue for making unwarranted remarks and expects that the directions issued by the Commission in the said advisory are followed in letter as well as in spirit,” EC’s missive stated.

