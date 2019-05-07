EC clean chit to PM Modi over ‘bhrashtachari’ jibe at Rajiv Gandhi

The Election Commission on Tuesday disposed of a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “bhrashtachari no. 1” taunt at Rajiv Gandhi, saying it was not violative of the Model Code of Conduct. With this decision, Modi has been given a clean chit in nine cases.

“Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in Election Commission of India instructions. The case is therefore disposed of,” ANI quoted the Election Commission as saying.

Speaking at a rally in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had taken a swipe at Rahul, saying, “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No. 1 (corrupt number 1)’.”

Modi’s comment on Rajiv Gandhi has drawn widespread criticism from various opposition parties and has led to a war of words between BJP and Congress.

On Monday, a Congress delegation, led by Abhishek Singhvi and Salman Khurshid, told the EC that “usage of such obscene and derogatory language by the Prime Minister is not only defamatory but also violates the directions of the Model Code of Conduct that must be strictly observed and followed”.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission cleared Modi in two more cases, PTI reported. The poll watchdog concluded that Modi did not violate the model code and the election law after Congress complained that he held a “roadshow” in Ahmedabad on April 23 after casting his vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The commission has also cleared Modi for his April 9 speech at Chitradurga in Karnataka, where he had reportedly asked new voters to dedicate their vote for the heroes of the Balakot air strike.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa has dissented with the opinion of his colleagues in the Election Commission in five different matters pertaining to alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Four of his dissenting opinions were in cases pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.