Modi’s call to first-time voters citing Pulwama attack: EC says not in violation of poll code

In its second clean chit to Narendra Modi in as many days, the Election Commission on Wednesday said it found no violation of the Model Code of Conduct and electoral laws in the prime minister’s April 9 speech at a poll rally in Latur, Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally at Ausa in Latur, Modi had appealed to first-time voters to “dedicate” their votes to the “brave soldiers” who carried out the Balakot air strike and to the “braves martyred” in the Pulwama attack. Following this, EC had asked a report from the state chief electoral officer.

“I want to ask my first-time voters, can your first vote be dedicated to the soldiers who conducted the Balakot air strikes? Can your first vote be in the name of the martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama,” PM Modi said.

The Election Commission’s all-clear to Modi comes a day after it found no violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the PM’s April 1 speech at a poll rally in Wardha. The EC has received four complaints from the Congress and one from the CPM against PM’s remarks at poll rallies.

After the first clean chit to PM Modi, Congress said it had become “crystal clear” that the model code of conduct has become the “Modi Code of Conduct”.

“Disappointed that the PM of India is permitted to go scot-free after a rampant violation of Article 324 & MCC. It is now crystal clear that MCC has become ‘Modi Code of Conduct’!” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. There cannot be two sets of laws for Prime Minister Modi and the rest of the country, he said.