Election Commission official in charge of EVMs missing in Bengal

An Election Commission nodal officer in charge of EVMs and VVPATs posted at Krishnanagar under Ranaghat parliamentary constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district has been missing for the past 24 hours.

Advertising

The official, identified as Arnab Roy (30), was last seen at the Nadia Collectorate office in Krishnanagar. “He is missing since April 18. He was last seen at Nadia Collectorate, Krishnanagar,” said an official.

The Nadia administration has informed the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer and District Magistrate about the incident. A complaint has already been filed with the Kotwali Police Station by the District Magistrate and an investigation is underway. Roy’s family members have also lodged a separate complaint.

“I am aware of the incident but as of now, it seems his missing has nothing to do with the elections. Another officer has already been appointed for the post,” Ajay V Nayak told reporters at the CEO office.

Advertising

The Election Commission has sought a report from the District Magistrate. Another official said both of Roy’s mobile phones were switched off and his last location was traced to Shantipur in Nadia.

“He has gone missing mysteriously. He had left his official quarter for his election duty at Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College. Both his mobile phones are switched off. His last mobile location shows Shantipur,” he said.

A source said Roy was suffering from some personal problems. Krishnanagar goes to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.