Election Commission of India announces Jharkhand election results 2019: How to check live counting on ECI website eci.gov.in

Election Commission of India (ECI) Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: The results of the Jharkhand Assembly polls are being announced today by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The results will be announced on the poll body’s official website https://eci.gov.in.

The counting of votes for the 81-seat Assembly began Monday at 8 am. Coming on the back of below-par performances in Haryana and the failure to stay in government in Maharashtra, the results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be crucial for the ruling BJP. Jharkhand Election Results 2019 | Follow LIVE updates

Steps to access Assembly election results on EC’s official website

1. Open the Election Commission of India’s official website, https://eci.gov.in/

2. Click on Visit ECI Result Website

3. Click on General Elections to State Legislative Assembly Oct-2019

4. Click on Jharkhand and you will get the full result page

Anti-incumbency

Raghubar Das, the first Jharkhand CM to complete five years in office, faces anti-incumbency, rural distress, resentment over lack of jobs and even a divide within over the choice of poll candidates. Jharkhand Election Results key constituencies | Follow LIVE updates

On the other hand, the Opposition alliance, led by Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and which includes Congress and RJD, will look to unseat the saffron party and return to power in the tribal-dominated state.

Exit polls for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand have predicted a lead for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the 81-member House. While the India Today-Axis survey has predicted that the Opposition alliance is likely to form the next government, the IANS-C Voter-ABP poll has predicted a hung Assembly. Both polls indicated that the All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajantrik) (JVM-P) is likely to win 3-5 seats each and could end up as “kingmakers”.

Nineteen of Jharkhand’s 24 districts are affected by Left Wing Extremism — one reason why the election process has been staggered across five phases.

In the first phase of polling, an estimate of 62.87 voter turnout was recorded amid stray incidents of violence in parts of the state. The second phase of polling saw 64 per cent voter turnout, while the third and fourth phase of polling saw 62 per cent voter turnout each.

The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand saw an estimated 70.83 per cent turnout.

