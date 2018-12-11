Election Commission of India: How to check state assembly election results for Rajasthan, MP, Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh on eciresults.nic.in

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Election Results 2018: The long-awaited results of the assembly elections in the five states were declared Tuesday. The results of the assembly elections, which are being widely being seen as a prelude to the Lok Sabha elections, can be known at the official website of the Election Commission of India- https://eci.nic.in/.

The cow belt states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh contributed significantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral success of 2014. Hence, the losses for the BJP that are being predicted in the exit polls will have a perceptible effect on the morale of the ruling party while it prepares itself for the country-wide electoral contest slated next year.

On the other hand, a victory for the Congress in any of these states will prove to be a morale booster for the party as it saw a series of setbacks after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Chhattisgarh registered a voter turnout of 74.17 per cent after voting was held in two phases for the 90-seat Assembly last month and 74.61 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Madhya Pradesh on November 28, a rise of around two per cent compared to the previous polls.

Talking of Mizoram, voting percentage in the election to the 40-member assembly of the northeastern state was registered at 80.15 per cent last month. In Telangana, over 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded when polling for 119 seats was held on Friday.

Rajasthan — where a Congress victory is predicted by numerous exit polls, recorded a voter turnout of more than 75 per cent. If exit polls are to be believed, the Congress is poised for a clean sweep with predictions that the party will easily cross the halfway mark of 100.