Election Commission of India Delhi Election Results 2020: How to Check live counting status

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 was held on Saturday, February 08. Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 was held on Saturday, February 08.

Election Commission of India (ECI) Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Following a high octane and vitriolic campaign, the results of the Delhi Assembly elections have started pouring in, starting with the postal ballots.

The polls, which are a litmus test for the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), were held on February 8. The national capital had witnessed a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent, a five per cent drop from 2015.

Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates

The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live at the following websites of Election Commission of India – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in.

Apart from the ECI website, the results can also be tracked on various news channels. The indianexpress.com is also running a live blog for election results with a detailed analysis of incoming trends and political opinions.

Earlier this week, the exit poll results announced on Saturday evening predicted a second term for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi with most pollsters giving the party more than 50 against 67 seats it had won in the last elections. According to their predictions, the BJP will improve on the tally of three seats it got the last time but still finish a distant second. The Congress, like the last time, seems to be a non-player, with most polls giving it 0-2 seats. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Congress have however rejected the exit poll predictions.

Delhi was a Congress bastion for long with the grand old party retaining its power from 1998 to 2013. However, it drew a blank in 2015 polls that the party had contested in alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD).

For the latest coverage on Delhi Election Results 2020 log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest updates on assembly elections results 2020. Stay Connected.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.