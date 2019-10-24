Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2019: How to check live counting on ECI website

Election Commission of India (ECI) Assembly Election Results 2019: The results of the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, which were held on Monday, will be declared on October 24. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am. While initial trends will trickle in soon after, a clearer picture is set to emerge by the afternoon.

In Haryana, a total of 1,169 candidates are in the fray for the 90-member Assembly while in Maharashtra, 3,237 candidates are contesting to get elected in the 288-member state Assembly.

While Maharashtra recorded 59 per cent voting turnout, down from the 63.38 per cent logged in 2014, Haryana saw an estimated turnout of 68.47 per cent, the lowest in 19 years. Despite the low voter turnout, all the five exit polls have predicted a return to office for Devendra Fadnavis and Manohar Lal Khattar, giving more than two-third seats for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Haryana.

How to Check Live Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results Counting Online

You can check the live counting results via the official website of the Election Commission http://www.eci.gov.in, eciresults.nic.in as well as indianexpress.com. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 24 at various counting centres.

Steps to access Assembly election results on EC’s official website

1. Open the Election Commission of India’s official website, https://eci.gov.in/

2. Click on Visit ECI Result Website

3. Click on General Elections to State Legislative Assembly Oct-2019

4. Click on Haryana or Maharashtra and you will get the full result page