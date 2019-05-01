EC notice to SP’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav

THE RETURNING Officer (RO) in Varanasi has issued a notice to SP-BSP-RLD candidate and former BSF man Tej Bahadur Yadav seeking an explanation over discrepancies in the nomination papers he filed for the Varanasi seat.

The ECI has sought Yadav’s reply by Wednesday.

Varanasi Assistant RO Rajesh Kumar confirmed that a notice has been served to Yadav. “He has not taken permission from ECI regarding contesting polls, which needs to be taken in case a government official who has been removed or suspended wants to contest polls,” Kumar said.

In 2017, a video featuring Yadav in army fatigue went viral after he alleged that poor quality food was being served to security forces serving at the border.

Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi chief Rajkumar Jaiswal said that they had replied to the RO saying that a permission letter was not sought at the time of filing nomination papers. “We were told his papers were in order. If the permission regarding government post was required, we should have been informed at the time of filing nomination papers. This seems like a biased move by the EC,” Jaiswal claimed.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar said he would be in Varanasi over the weekend to campaign for Yadav. “Yadav is the real chowkidar of the country and he will defeat the fake chowkidar,” he said.