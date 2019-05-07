Election Commission notice to Kirron Kher for mentioning ‘Railgate’

BJP candidate for Chandigarh seat and sitting MP Kirron Kher was issued a show cause notice by the Election Commission for using the word “Railgate” in her poll campaign. Kher has been asked to explain after Congress candidate Pawan Bansal’s advocate filed a complaint with the poll panel.

Advertising

Nodal officer for the elections, Anil Garg confirmed the development. “Kher has been asked to give a reply within 24 hours,” Garg told Chandigarh Newsline.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Kher in a Facebook and Twitter post while referring to the need of Metro Rail/Monorail in Chandigarh had stated that—”Also, because Kirron Kher is not interested in Railgate.”

Advertising

The complaint filed by advocate Pankaj Chandgothia stated, “The word Railgate is maliciously used to defame Pawan Kumar Bansal, the then Union Minister for Railways though he has been given clean chit by relevant investigative agencies in the alleged case of seeking the particular post of Member (Electrical), Railway board for cash. In fact, he has been made a Prosecution Witness in the alleged case,” the complaint states.

It was further added, “The above statement clearly violates clause 2 of the conduct guidelines of the model code of conduct which reads that the criticism of other political parties when made shall be their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life. The public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”

Read | Kirron Kher lied on making PM scheme successful in Chandigarh, says Pawan Bansal

“The BJP and its candidate Kirron Kher be directed to withdraw the said statements publicly and BJP and its candidate Kirron Kher be debarred from contesting and campaigning the general elections. Her nomination papers may not be accepted till the statements are publicly withdrawn by her,” the complaint further specified.

Media advisor of Kher told Chandigarh Newsline that Kher would be responding to the media query on this after giving a reply to the Election Commission.

This is the second show cause notice to Kher in a span of two days. Earlier, she was issued a show cause notice for using children in the poll campaign for which Kher had apologised.

In the rally of BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday, local leaders were making Railgate as a poll issue. Songs of maama bhanja were being played in the rally.

Bansal had specified that he was a victim in the case and rather the investigating agency could not find an iota of evidence.