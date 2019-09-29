EC permits Maharashtra govt to continue flood relief

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday gave its consent to Maharashtra government’s request to continue the release of funds for flood rehabilitation and relief in the state. Permission was sought since the Model Code of Conduct is in force since September 21 when the EC announced elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The Relief and Rehabilitation department of the Maharashtra government had, through the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, sought the EC’s permission last week to continue relief work in the 27 districts affected by heavy rains and floods in July and August.

The full Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met on Sunday to deliberate on the request and approved it. “The Model Conduct does not come in the way of flood relief. It’s very clear,” said an EC official, who did not wish to identified.

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil had on Friday said the state government has sought permission from the EC for distributing compensation among those affected by the flash flood in Pune district, caused by heavy downpour on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

To this, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said relief efforts and distribution of compensation to those impacted by the floods will not be affected by the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is in force for the upcoming Assembly elections. But all relief efforts will be undertaken by the district administration — political parties and individuals will not be involved in the process, he added.