Election Commission lifts curbs on rallies and roadshows as Covid ebbs

The Election Commission on Tuesday lifted its restrictions on rallies and roadshows that were imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. The poll body had allowed 50 per cent attendance in a series of relaxations announced earlier this month.

“Today, the Election Commission took a periodic review of the status of Covid-19 in the country and specially in the poll-bound states. As per the updated information received from the Union Health Secretary, the Covid-19 cases have already declined significantly (3.47 lakh on 21 January, 2022 to just about 13.400 as on Tuesday) and come to a minimal level in the country,” the EC said in a statement.

“Even in the reported cases, the maximum number of infections are from non poll-going states. Specially in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, the total number of cases, which was more than 16,700 at the peak on 22 January, 2022, has come down to just about 500 cases on 22 February, 2022,” it added.

The commission also allowed political parties/ candidates to hold their meetings and rallies subject to SDMA regulations, lifting its earlier restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity.

Last week, the Election Commission had allowed political parties and candidates to campaign between 6 am and 10 pm with adherence to Covid-19 norms. It had earlier this month also reiterated that the ban on physical rallies and roadshows will continue to remain in effect in poll-bound states, but granted more relaxation for physical public meetings in indoor halls and outdoor gatherings.