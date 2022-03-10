Election Commission lifts ban on victory processions on counting day

The Election Commission has lifted its ban on victory processions during the counting of votes and the declaration of results in the five states where elections were held.

In a statement on Thursday, the poll panel said that keeping in mind the current status of Covid-19 in these states, it “decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory processions”.

On January 8 the panel set the ball rolling for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur, announcing a schedule spread over seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and concluding with the counting of votes on March 10. It initially announced a slew of curbs on rallies and campaigning against the backdrop of the third wave of the pandemic dominated by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“During the period of elections, as the Covid situation improved, the commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union health ministry and state governments,” the statement said.

The relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities and preventive measures enforced by district authorities, it added.