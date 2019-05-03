EC lets off Rahul Gandhi for calling Amit Shah ‘murder accused’ at MP rally

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) let Congress president Rahul Gandhi off the hook on Thursday for calling BJP president Amit Shah a “murder accused” at an election rally in Sihora, Madhya Pradesh, on April 23.

“The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech sent by DEO Jabalpur, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of MCC is made out,” the EC’s order on BJP’s complaint states.

Gandhi at the poll rally in Jabalpur had said, “Murder accused BJP chief Amit Shah. Wah, kya Shaan hai! (Wow, what a glory).”

Responding to his remark a day later, Shah had questioned Gandhi’s knowledge of law. “I was slapped with a fake case and the court has already passed its order that it was a politically motivated allegation and was without any evidence. I don’t want to make any comment on the legal knowledge of Rahul Gandhi,” Shah had said.

In a separate decision Thursday, the Commission issued yet another showcause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling a Samajwadi Party candidate “Babur ki aulaad (Babur’s descendant)” in his speech at a rally in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

“Samajwadi Party mein aise aise pratyashi bana diye jate hain. ek baar sansad mein baitha tha. sanjog se sambhal se prayashi wohi SP ke vartaman pratyashi hain. Maine unse pucha, tumhare purvaj kahan se hain, yeh sajjan bol pare hum Babur ki aulad hain. (I had once asked a member in Parliament, who is also the present SP candidate from here (Sambhal), about his ancestors and he replied ‘I am Babar’s descendent),” Adityanath had said about Shafiq-ur-Rehman, SP candidate from Sambhal.

Finding the above remark to be communally divisive, the EC sought Adityanath’s response in 24 hours. Adityanath has already been warned once by the Commission for politicising the defence forces in his poll campaign and barred from campaigning for 72 hours for making communally divisive statements.